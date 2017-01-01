This Is What the FBI Really Should Be Investigating

( Reuters photo )

Outside the Beltway and the Acela Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston, normal people who want their country and their president to succeed have been stunned by the recent attacks on President Trump for sharing with the Russians intelligence information on the Islamic State.

While the establishment media and their Capitol Hill enablers have gone to great lengths to cover-up the fact that the Russians have borne a heavy toll of casualties in their battle against Islamist terrorists, that is not the most shocking element of this latest attack on President Trump and his constitutional authority to conduct American foreign and national security policy.

The real story is that this is a sophisticated information campaign against the Trump government that is being conducted by Obama operatives inside and outside of the American national security and intelligence apparatus.

Consider this from The Washington Post article on President Trump's decision to share the laptop bomb intelligence with the Russians; "according to current and former U.S. officials. ... The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government."

It was "so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government," but not too sensitive to share with The Washington Post.

Consider also the close ties between The Washington Post and the Obama intelligence apparatus—ties worth literally hundreds of millions of dollars to Post owner Jeff Bezos.

As Richard Pollock, writing for The Daily Caller News Foundation recently explained, former director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper's creation of a cloud-computing platform in 2013 made it far easier for officials to access raw intelligence information.

Clapper's $600 million contract for the new system met fierce opposition from other high-tech companies when it was awarded to Jeff Bezos' Amazon Web Services. The rivals charged that Bezos received preferential treatment.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) upheld a protest IBM and another unnamed firm submitted in 2013, and the agency ordered the bid reconsidered.

Pollock reports Clapper failed to evaluate prices comparably, and he waived a bidding requirement only for Amazon, according to Ralph O. White, managing associate general counsel for procurement law at GAO. AT&T and Microsoft also filed complaints about the Amazon win.

Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims later ruled in favor of Amazon's request for judgment in October 2013.

According to Richard Pollock's reporting the number of American citizen "targets" since Clapper's system began in 2013 has surged from 89,000 to 106,000 in 2016, a 19 percent increase according to a 2016 report from the former DNI's office.

Similarly, the number of intelligence community employees who share information now exceeds 50,000, compared to only 9,000 in 2014, according to Kendrea DeLauter, IC Desktop Environment Joint Program Manager at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

An unknown number of these 50,000 individuals are now actively betraying their country by feeding classified information to outsiders, include President Trump's political opponents in the media and anti-Trump networks.

Setting aside the perfectly rational concern about the same company that owns The Washington Post, a news outlet that breaks a lot of intelligence-related news, actually holding the keys to America's national intelligence database.

And setting aside the perfectly rational concern that Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is a well-known liberal who hired Obama's White House Press Secretary Jay Carney as a top executive in his company.

When one begins to analyze how these stories begin and propagate it is clear that, as The Washington Post put it, "current and former U.S. officials" in the intelligence agencies are engaged in what amounts to a seditious conspiracy to cripple and eventually bring down President Trump.

Through the reporting of our friend Adam Kredo, it has been known, at least since early February, that Obama's former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes leads a small group of former Obama staffers and loyalists who have conducted a months-long campaign to handicap President Donald Trump's national security apparatus.

Their first target was LTG Michael Flynn, whom they worked to discredit because of his opposition to the Iran Nuclear Weapons Agreement and the fact that he became a vociferous critic of Obama after serving as his Deputy Director of National Intelligence and Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Subsequently, they have gunned for Sebastian Gorka a counterterrorism expert and Deputy Assistant to the president and various other Trump intelligence and national security staff, such as Robin Townley and Adam S. Lovinger, both longtime intelligence staffers with high-level clearances, who inexplicably lost their security clearances when they went to work for President Trump.

Some of the "Obama loyalists" Kredo identified remain in government in the intelligence and national security agencies and it now appears they are going after bigger game—the president himself.

Let's be clear about President Trump's sharing of intelligence with the Russians; it wasn't a blunder or a leak. It was part of a carefully crafted strategy to engage the Putin government against a mutual enemy—the Islamic State.

What is going on inside the intelligence and national security agencies is no longer merely political foot-dragging or the resistance encountered by any new administration as it clears out the previous administration's loyalists.

This is an active conspiracy to undermine the government of the United States and on its face, meets the four corners of the definition of rebellion or insurrection set forth in 18 U.S. Code § 2383. It is time for the FBI to investigate the perpetrators of this rebellion, instead of its victims.

George Rasley is editor of Richard Viguerie's ConservativeHQ.com.

This article was originally published at conservativehq.com. Used with permission.

