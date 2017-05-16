Trump Army Taking Names of Treasonous Republicans Suggesting He Should Be Impeached

Sen. John McCain speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol. ( REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )

Never before has a president had so many members of his own party so eager to stick a knife in his back. Now that they smell blood, a number of treasonous Republicans are openly talking of impeaching Donald Trump even though there is no evidence that he has committed any crimes.

A New York Times article that reported that a memo exists in which FBI Director James Comey documented a conversation between himself and President Trump during which he was encouraged "to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn" sent shockwaves through Washington on Wednesday. Almost immediately, members of both parties began suggesting that Trump could be impeached. But as I detailed in another article earlier today, the elements for obstruction of justice simply are not there even if everything that Comey is claiming is true.

It may have been inappropriate for Trump to have such a discussion with Comey, but no laws were broken.

But of course those that want to destroy Trump think that this is their golden opportunity. It has just been a matter of hours since we learned about Comey's memo, and Democratic strategists are already conducting opinion polls to see if pushing for impeachment would be a good move.

Democratic strategists are racing to figure out whether it's politically wise to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment, as one bombshell revelation after another about his ties to Russia is forcing candidates for the Senate and House of Representatives to consider the question far sooner than anyone had expected. In a significant development, party operatives say they expect Democrats to poll-test the public's views on impeachment, trying to acquire hard data about an issue that until now has not been seriously analyzed. Other strategists say that candidates and party organizations will begin conducting focus groups on the question.

And Democratic Congressman Al Green has already delivered a "fiery speech" on the House floor in which he called for Trump to be impeached.

"It's a position of conscience for me," the Texas Democrat said. "This is about what I believe. And this is where I stand. I will not be moved. The president must be impeached."

It would be nice if the Democrats didn't rush to judgment like this, but this is the sort of behavior that we have come to expect from them.

However, what was not expected was the eagerness of so many of Trump's fellow Republicans to suggest that impeachment could be warranted. For example, anti-Trump Sen. John McCain was one of the first to bring up impeachment when he told the press that the crisis surrounding Trump has reached "Watergate size and scale."

Former GOP presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, responding to multiple reports that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to halt the bureau's investigation into Michael Flynn, said Tuesday evening that Trump's various scandals had reached a "Watergate size and scale." "I think we've seen this movie before. I think it appears at a point where it's of Watergate size and scale ... the shoes continue to drop, and every couple days there's a new aspect," McCain told Bob Schieffer, the retired former host of CBS' Face the Nation, at a dinner where McCain was receiving the International Republican Institute's Freedom Award.

In Washington, you never, ever bring up "Watergate" with regard to a sitting president from your own party. It is one of those things that just isn't done, and it shows that McCain clearly has impeachment on his mind.

McCain's close buddy, Sen. Lindsey Graham, says that he is ready to "follow the facts—wherever they may lead."

Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a statement Wednesday morning that, while he does "not believe in trial by newspaper article or investigations based on anonymous sources," Congress must call on Comey to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee to "obtain a full understanding of what President Trump may or may not have done regarding the Russian investigation, including General Michael Flynn." "The sooner Mr. Comey testifies publicly before the Judiciary Committee, the better for our nation," the South Carolina Republican said. "For all practical purposes the political process will be ground to a halt by these allegations." "I will follow the facts—wherever they may lead," he added.

For those of you who are not familiar with the code many Washington politicians speak in, let me translate this for you.

In essence, Graham is signalling that he believes that the facts will show that Trump is guilty and that he is ready to move forward with impeachment.

Other members of Congress are not being so coy. Just consider what Representative Justin Amash is saying.

According to a memo written by Comey after the February meeting, the president told Comey "I hope you can let this go." Asked by The Hill if the details in the memo would merit impeachment if they're true, Amash replied: "Yes." <a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1720912467" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1720912467" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement "But everybody gets a fair trial in this country," Amash added as he left a House GOP conference meeting. Asked by another reporter whether he trusted Comey's word or Trump's, Amash said: "I think it's pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey."

Wow. I am so disappointed in Rep. Amash.

And on Tuesday night, Rep. Carlos Curbelo was openly talking about the possibility of impeachment on CNN.

In an interview late Tuesday night with CNN's Don Lemon, Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) compared Trump allegedly pressuring Comey to drop the Flynn investigation to the obstruction of justice cases that led to impeachment proceedings for former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. "Obstruction of justice in the case of Nixon, in the case of Clinton in the late 90s, has been considered an impeachable offense," Curbelo said.

Is there any loyalty left among Republicans at all?

Even if Trump had done something truly horrible, members of Congress should at least allow some time for the facts to come out.

But this is what the establishment has been waiting for. They absolutely hate Trump and everything that he stands for, and they have been patiently waiting for him to slip up somehow.

If Trump is not very careful, there could be a wild feeding frenzy during the weeks ahead as both Democrats and Republicans ferociously try to destroy his administration.

Just yesterday, I wrote about the "gangster culture" in Washington, D.C., and this is yet another example of how "the deep state" gets their revenge.

Amidst all the frenzy however, CNN's Dana Bash let slip the truth – that the memo is just the latest volley in the Hillary-aligned deep state's revenge campaign against President Trump. "If you just take a step back, Wolf, just in the past 24 hours, right or wrong, what this president has done, his first 100 plus days, even before he came into office is pick fights with the intelligence community and now the law enforcement community. Particularly the way, never mind he fired James Comey, but the way in which he did it, not giving him the respect of actually telling him in person or at least not having him find out from cable news," said Bash. "So we know that they talk about the deep state—well these are communities that have a lot of loyalty within and know how to get back, even if you're the president of the United States," she added.

Donald Trump has millions upon millions of supporters all across this land, and we are closely watching these developments as they take place.

We are taking the names of every Republican member of Congress that is suggesting that Trump could be impeached, and every single one of them should anticipate a vigorous challenge whenever they are up next for re-election.

And if Trump survives this crisis, how in the world do any of them possibly expect to have any political future without the support of the president?

During the mid-term elections in 2018, pro-Trump candidates are going to challenge the status quo in races all over America. This week has shown that we desperately need to get Trump some friends in Congress, and that is precisely what we are going to do.

So it may end up being a good thing that so many Republican politicians have shown their true colors in recent days, because that will just make the coming conservative revolution that much easier.

No matter how they may feel personally about Trump, there is absolutely no excuse for betraying a president from your own party in this manner, and now those who have done so will pay a great political price.

