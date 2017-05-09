Dr. Alveda King: Just Keep Praying

( Reuters photo )

As a grateful daughter, mother and grandmother, I'm trying to prepare for "Mothers' Day". Yet, as Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, I can't help shuddering when I check daily news reports. I do my very best to shore up with prayer and daily scriptures before doing so. Currently God continues doing a great job of draining the swamp even though President Trump is skillfully walking on a tightrope in the process. Pray for him, his cabinet and all appointees.

Before we can even get ready for Mothers' Day, or breathe a sigh of relief from getting a POTUS shot of confidence on the religious freedom front, we're being flooded with education drama, Comey fire and pre-existing conditions scares, not to mention the Russia "fake news" hoopla. Everyone should know I have a soft spot for evangelism, sanctity of life, biblical marriage and family, education equity and economic justice. The latest firestorm around our HBCUs is a smokescreen. Wonder where the protesting Dream Defenders group is getting funding? Let's pray for Secretary DeVos' stand for education equity. She's on target.

What's next? Shore up team; keep praying 1 Timothy 2:1-3 MSG: "... Pray every way you know how, for everyone you know. Pray especially for rulers and their governments to rule well so we can be quietly about our business of living simply, in humble contemplation. This is the way our Savior God wants us to live [in peace]."

Good God, we are one blood people; one human race [Acts 17:26], let's [as Uncle MLK said] learn to live together as brothers and sisters and not perish as fools.

Here's an excerpt from a revelation from God about health care and pre-existing conditions:

During a time of prayer and meditation this week as I was praying and reading the Bible and listening to some reflective worship music the reality of the pre-existing medical conditions that are bringing so much concern to the people of America while we're deliberating on our healthcare just loomed in my heart and mind. I believe that I sensed the spirit of the living God saying to me, "Alveda, there's not enough money, insurance, or medicine to heal all of America's pre-existing conditions. It will take the blood of My son to do that."

Click HERE to for full message.

Finally, try the "Daniel Principle:" The importance of reading your Bible and holding tight to GOD through daily prayers when things don't make sense.

Make up your mind not to blame GOD

Don't buy the lie that someone is to be blamed. That's debt collection. Be free!

Accept the truth that the Bible never fails.

Stop thinking negative, thank GOD; repent where needed and get ready to excel in life!

Daniel 1:8-9; Daniel 6; Isaiah 40:8.

Let's pray for America and return to God!

