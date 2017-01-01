Bobby Jindal: It's Time to Take 'Repeal and Replace' in a New Direction

( Reuters photo )

I wrote an op-ed for Tuesday's Wall Street Journal on how we can move forward to repeal ObamaCare.

In the op-ed, I argue, "the real goal must be something larger, more inspiring and more important than merely getting to a signing ceremony.

"The GOP has now tried and failed to replace ObamaCare with its own, less expensive entitlement program. Rather than simply tweaking the previous failure, why not take a completely different approach?"

I urge Congress to start the path toward repeal by knowing where they're going—starting not with modifications to the existing failed law or concerns over Senate rules, but by defining what they want to accomplish.

I argue that should prioritize lowering costs. Obamacare prioritized increasing coverage, and it resulted in higher costs and lower quality. We've seen dramatic premium increases, and implementing Obamacare has driven the country further into debt.

As I urged Congress in the WSJ op-ed: "Focusing on lowering costs is the way to increase coverage in a meaningful and sustainable way."

You can read the full text here on the Wall Street Journal website.

