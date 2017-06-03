Cindy Jacobs and Rick Joyner: Now Is the Appointed Time to Ignite Reformation and Form the Heartbeat of our Nation

Members of POTUS Shield speak at the National Press Club ( POTUS Shield )

The National Governing Council of POTUS Shield is convening in Canfield, Ohio, for an urgent and historical summit in their nationwide tour to reaffirm our country as one nation under God. This esteemed group of faith leaders will share their insight, information, and strategies on the Presidency, Supreme Court, racial reconciliation, abortion, immigration, national security and Israel. A special segment will include a panel on "Healing the Nation."

PORTUS Shield is a council of prelates formed after the presidential election, with its first convocation assembled in Washington, D.C. in January to raise up a spiritual shield over the nation prior to President Trump's inauguration. This group is uniting Christians nationwide to be a spearhead forum to prepare a way for the country to reaffirm its Judeo-Christian principles.

POTUS SHIELD council members include Dr. Alveda King (Civil Rights for the Unborn, the African-American Outreach of Priests for Life); Lt. General Jerry Boykin (original member of Delta Force, executive vice president of Federal Research Council); Rick Joyner (MorningStar Ministries); Cindy and Mike Jacobs (Generals International); Darrell and Belinda Scott (New Spirit Revival Center); Dr. Lance Wallnau (Lance Learning Group); Bishop Clarence McClendon (Full Harvest International Church); Bishop Harry Jackson (The Hope Connection); Lou Engle (The Call); Mark Gonzales (Hispanic Action Network); Herman Martir (Asian Action Network);Jennifer LeClaire (Awakening House of Prayer); JC Church (Victory in Truth Ministries); Steve Shultz (Elijah List); Mani Erfan (Mani Erfan Ministries) and Patricia Scahill (TouchHeaven Ministries).

For more information, to register for this historical event, and to receive weekly updates, please visit website www.potushshield.org , or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

