Mike Flynn Was Picked Off by the Shadow Government

On Jan. 13, 1964, 53 days after the deep state's involvement in the assassination of an American president, Bob Dylan released his famous album, "The Times They Are a Changin'."

Though Dylan was promoting a '60s style radicalism of social and political upheaval, the album title and lyrics to the theme song run true to these epic times of American history in which we live.

I write after the politically eventful week of Feb. 12-18, and following President Trump's Friday-afternoon tweet that the media is "the enemy of the American people."

He, in classic Trump form, lays down another gauntlet to the establishment-controlled media after Wednesday's total beat-down press conference of the same media. A theologian and friend in Switzerland who viewed the entire press conference writes:

I was enthralled.

I found it amazing for its simplicity, familiarity, forthright speaking of the truth and extraordinary frankness and its non-moralizing manner. The concern for the good of the nation (and even that of the media) was manifest at every moment.

One very remarkable thing in the whole press conference is that Trump was berating his enemies in their very presence and before that immense grand jury of the whole American nation.

Of course, not forgotten at Saturday's rally in Melbourne, Florida, was the first lady of the United States leading America in praying the Lord's Prayer. Who can remember something similar by any other first lady?

The first three weeks of the Trump presidency have been daily doses of conservative political bliss. One great move after another has had the Establishment spinning. Th en came the Monday of Feb. 13 and the resignation of General Flynn as national security adviser. This was a painful turn of events, considering that Flynn was a favorite of many patriots. In his resignation, Trump lost an irreplaceable adviser who was well-aware of the CIA and the Bush/Obama duplicity in the promotion of failed Middle East conflicts, not to mention the fed's aiding of Al-Qaeda and ISIS forces.

Next to Steve Bannon, General Flynn was probably Trump's most important appointment. Soon after the story broke of Flynn's resignation, triggered by a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador, the news and discussion shifted to the questions of who surveilled and taped Flynn's phone conversation, and how The Washington Post and The New York Times obtained the written phone record.

In his article for Bloomberg on Feb. 14, Eli Lake stated that General Flynn "did nothing illegal nor improper." He later used the phrase, "creepy authoritarianism" concerning intelligence operatives entrusted with national secrets who would dare disclose them to the press to undermine an elected president and his administration.

Others made similar claims of these rogue United States operatives, using the words "terrifying" and "unnerving." Even the anti-Trump press of Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal sounded the alarm over "the spooks," secretly planning to destroy the Trump presidency through illegal intelligence activity. Even the establishment media can occasionally see the evidence of a police state.

Then, as Monday passed into Tuesday, another news shift occurred. Monday's lamenting by conservatives on the loss of General Flynn, and the Trump administration being put on the defensive, turned to discussion aimed at the legitimacy and credibility of all U.S. intelligence agencies. Trump went on the attack and declared that the leak to the press was a "criminal act."

By Tuesday, from noon all the way to 6 o'clock, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity went on the attack against the U.S. intelligence agencies, even verbalizing the words forbidden in respectable conservative circles: "deep state," "shadow government" and "police state." It didn't stop there. For the rest of the week, almost every political article and commentary took their lead and started talking about these supposedly conspiratorial and extreme categories.

To my amazement, the "deep state" was the talk of the week in American politics, dominating the establishment and conservative media. Those who understood globalism have tried in vain for five decades to awaken American conservative and Christians to the great threat of the shadow government and deep state. Now, in the course of one day, these terms have become mainstream conservative talking points. Who could have seen this coming?

The New Narrative

During the 2016 campaign, Trump changed the conservative talking points from the old and tired left vs. right paradigm and the false Republican vs. Democrat polemic. He created the new political discussion points of Americanism vs. globalism. Trump's attack on globalism has served as a base of all future conservative politi cal narratives.

Building on that base, now, is the additional narrative of the deep state, shadow government and police state. For the first time, the American public is learning about the dark side of the Central Intelligence Agency and other U.S. intelligence agencies. In the process, globalism's use of these agencies as private secret police has been exposed to the world as the internal enemy of this country.

Previously, the average American naively viewed the CIA and other intelligence agencies as departments of government set up to keep America safe. Their naiveté has been shattered with last week's revelation of the intelligence community's attempt to take down an elected president who has a pro-American agenda.

The Limbaugh/Hannity Factor

The 12 to 6 p.m. radio time is the key 6 hours for the modern American middle class to develop its political worldview. Through the many years since Rush Limbaugh has ascended to the top of radio commentary, both he and Hannity have shied away from conspiratorial talk—until last week, which became a monumental week for conservative talk radio.

They finally stepped over the "first-base line" into the reality field of the deep state, the shadow government and the police state, and they did it with great energy. In fact, Hannity's preaching against the deep state last week was so intense that, at one point in his broadcast, he had to catch himself and say, "I'm not talking about a conspiracy theory." (But, of course, the deep state is a conspiracy.)

So, as the week of Feb. 13 commenced, American talk conservative radio has finally gone into the conspiratorial realm by reporting on the dark side of the shadow government. They have a ways to go, but it is an encouraging development.

Deep State

Globalist elites have been in control of American intelligence agencies for decades and have used these agencies and the American military for regional destabilization and regime change—all done in stealth, unabated, with American tax dollars and hidden from public scrutiny.

The deep state can only operate in stealth, pushing their criminal agenda, with the cooperation of the mainstream media. For years, the deep state has shaped public opinion, through media, academia and Hollywood, but their influence over the middle class has been greatly eroded because of talk radio and the immense volume of documented information on the internet.

Trump has furthered the media's demi se by calling them out as liars. This has never been done by a modern U.S. president. Trump's huge success against the media also facilitates the defeat of the globalists in the information war.

Patriots who, in times past, dared to address the tyranny of global shadow government were often tossed into the "conspiracy theory" briar patch. This has been going on at least since 1967, when the CIA first created the term "conspiracy theory" to mute all JFK assassination inquiries. It has been a tremendously effective psychological tool to quell investigations of the governme nt by its citizens.

Consent of the Governed

Fundamental to the governing concept of the American republic is that the government must not infringe on the people's rights and that the people allow the government to operate by consent.

When the dark side of the US intelligence has to resort to deception and coercion as a means to conduct their shadow government, they lose their legitimacy and eventually lose the consent to govern entrusted to them by the people. For them, the open attack on a sitting president, withholding intelligence from him and working to destroy his presidency are all acts of treason. This will not sit well with America's citizens.

All the recent developments of these shadowy agencies have now opened them up for daily discussion in the new conservative narrative with the hope of eliminating the some of these rogue agencies combined with a major house cleaning in the others.

Globalism's Naked Run

There is an old phrase patriots have used for years about the final establis hment of global government and its New World Order: "They will have to run naked the last 100 yards." This means that, nearing the final stage of setting up their one-world government, globalists will have to come clean and openly announce their plan for tyranny.

Yet, on the journey to this New World Order, Western resistance movements have become so aggressive and successful that, in order to maintain their gains, globalists are starting their naked run prematurely.

In the States, the outgoing CIA director, John Brennan, has instructed the new president: "Watch your mouth." New York Senator Schumer has, on national TV, threatened Trump saying, "the CIA has six ways to Sunday to retaliate." Bill Kristol, neo-con and former editor of the Weekly Standard, tweeted this week: "I prefer the Deep State to the Trump State."

Globalism is being exposed and outed by Trump, and its plans disrupted. Picture with me the symbolism of 5-foot-9-inch, 97-year-old Henry Kissinger, 88-year-old Zbigniew Brzezinski and Bill Kristol on a 100-yard naked dash to the finish line of their New World Order. This is the ugly future picture of globalism. I can hardly tolerate Kristol fully clothed.

Last week, there was a major meeting of the global elites in Dubai. Alex Newman of the New American magazine titled his article on the confab, "At 'World Government Summit,' Top Globalists Drop the Mask."

The U.N. Secretary-General António G uterres lamented that "people no longer trust their rulers and globalist organizations they established." Then came Elon Musk with his Huxleyite technoc ratic dreams of men merging with machines.

Newman concluded:

Despite the growing public revolt against globalism and statism across the West—most recently seen in Brexit and Trump's election—the globalist establishment clearly has no plans to let up or even slow down, as evidenced by the speeches offered at the World Government Summit this week by top peddlers of global governance. If liberty and self-government are to survive and thrive, then, the agenda for technocratic planetary rule must be exposed and halted as quickly as possible. But with globalists increasingly dropping the mask when it comes to their true intentions, the time to do that has never been better.

In Europe, most every member country of the European Union has a thriving exit movement. The E.U. leadership is running so scared that they have recently threatened their rebellious member nations with the E.U army. The suggested use of military force is a true sign of their loss of legitimacy—and prophetic of their eventual defeat.

Conclusion

Last week, the shadow government of American intelligence picked off one of our heroes, General Michael Flynn. But along with that casualty came an exposure of America's rogue dark side, federal agencies, along with a backlash against them.

If Flynn's loss was the cause of the deep state's exposure, and the launch of a new political narrative, then it was well worth it. The new narrative will serve the American people well in the ongoing battle against the Establishment and their globalist plans.

Yes, we are in a battle for who controls America: the American people or the global elite, who for 100 years have planned and schemed for global governance and the loss of American sovereignty. The times are epic and the political narratives have changed to deal with the severity of the situation and the protracted battle that lies ahead for us.

The difference in our day is that the people finally have a true American leader in Donald Trump: one of their own, a real man who has the ability and the courage to take on the leviathan. And, as is often the case, one man's courage begets courage in the many.

Dylan's lyrics to his "The Times They Are a Changin'" so fit our present national battle. Below are three of the verses:

Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won't come again

And don't speak too soon

For the wheel's still in spin

And there's no tellin' who that it's namin'

For the loser now will be later to win

For the times they are a-changin'.

Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

Don't stand in the doorway

Don't block up the hall

For he that gets hurt

Will be he who has stalled

There's a battle outside ragin'

It'll soon shake your windows and rattle your walls

For the times they are a-changin'.

The line it is drawn

The curse it is cast

The slow one now

Will later be fast

As the present now

Will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin'

And the first one now will later be last

For the times they are a-changin'.

