Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin: Liberals Are Coming After the President's Supreme Court Nominee

Judge Neil Gorsuch faces a tough fight to get confirmed by the Senate, FRC Action Executive Vice President Lt. Gen. William "Jerry" Boykin (ret.) wrote. ( Reuters photo )

It's no surprise that Democrats in Congress, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have waged a massive campaign in opposition of Judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

But now, the liberal media is also working against Judge Gorsuch, and has published a detailed plan about how the Democrats can stop this pro-life, pro-family, pro-limited government judge from ever reaching the nation's highest court.

The fight to confirm Judge Gorsuch has become even harder because the media is claiming this seat "belongs to Merrick Garland."

They've even gone so far to say that Judge Gorsuch's views are "out of step," all because he has taken positions like defending religious liberty and deciding cases against the radical ACLU.

Can you believe it?

The liberal media is giving free anti-Gorsuch coverage to the Democrats and has joined Planned Parenthood and the ACLU in working against Judge Gorsuch's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

That's why it's so important that you and I—and all Americans who value faith, life, and family—rally together to win this fight for our values.

As the legislative affiliate of the Family Research Council, FRC Action is no stranger to high-profile fights in Washington.

We've been leading the national flight to see the Values Voter platform at the heart of all three branches of government for decades, and we've been one of the strongest rallying forces of the pro-family conservative grassroots.

While our victories are many, this is one of the biggest fights we've faced yet.

It's shaping up to be the most contentious fight of the Trump administration so far.

We're going to need all the financial support we can raise to fund the social media outreach campaigns, phone and online petition drives, visits to Senate offices and on-the-ground education efforts that will secure confirmation for Judge Gorsuch.

We must cut through the liberal media noise—just as we have done on our Facebook Live events, which have garnered as many as 143,000 views—and bring the truth about Judge Gorsuch to the American people.

The sooner we act, the more likely it is we'll see this pro-Hobby Lobby freedom, anti-ObamaCare overreach, pro-life justice on the Supreme Court.

While Judge Gorsuch was confirmed without objection to the 10th Circuit Court of appeals in 2006, the very senators who supported him are now trying to block his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Couple that hypocrisy with the campaign Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the liberal media have waged against Judge Gorsuch, and we have a major fight on our hands.

Lt. Gen. William G. "Jerry" Boykin (ret.) is the executive vice president of Family Research Council Action.

