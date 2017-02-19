Americans Remain Mobilized for President Trump

Americans are beginning to rally—literally—around President Donald Trump. ( Reuters photo )

In an exclusive article posted today, our friends at the TennesseeStar.com report that The Spirit of America Rally will be held at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville on Saturday March 4, beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing to 1 p.m. The rally is sponsored by America First Tennessee, in partnership with liberty-minded grassroots groups across Tennessee, the organization said in a statement first released exclusively to The Tennessee Star.

Speakers at the event will include Memphis Tea Party founder Mark Skoda, Tennessee radio heavyweight Ralph Bristol, host of Nashville's Morning News on 99.7 FM WWTN, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski, Tennessee gubernatorial candidate State Senator Mark Green (R-Clarksville), State Senator Mae Beavers (R-Mt. Juliet), and co-sponsor of the event, Tennessee House Majority Leader State Rep. Glen Casada (R-Franklin).

"People I talk with want President Trump to know that we stand with him; and that we, too, see that the Judiciary is coming off the rails. Furthermore, we are ready to do something about it," rally organizer Mark Skoda said according to reporting by Tennessee Star Staff.

"We will urge our Representatives [in the United States House of Representatives] to impeach, and for the Senate to try, convict, and remove [Federal District] Judge James Robart in Washington and [Federal District] Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia," Skoda told the TennesseeStar.com.

"They expose an allegiance not to the Constitution to which they swore an oath to uphold, but instead to a Leftist ideology that is, in fact, anti-Constitutional," Skoda said of Judge Robart and Judge Brinkema.

In this Mr. Skoda is certainly correct.

As we noted in our article Join The Fight: Impeach Power Grabbing Federal Judges

The Constitution does not run on automatic pilot. It is not a passive guarantee of freedom. The Constitution must be enforced on government.

And in this case the Constitution offers a clear path to enforcing its division of authority upon a power grabbing judiciary: Impeachment.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=24527043" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=24527043" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

"In 2016, we turned our attention to the Executive branch, and worked to nominate and then elect President Donald Trump. And we did so with a diverse electorate to include Republicans, conservatives, independents, and Democrats from around the country."

Skoda said, "Now in 2017, we are turning our attention to the third, often overlooked, part of government: the Judicial branch. The time has come for Americans to finally confront our out-of-control judiciary.

"We will urge our Representatives to impeach, and for the Senate to try, convict, and remove individuals like Judge James Robart in Washington and Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia. Their decisions are a stain on the Court. They expose an allegiance not to the Constitution to which they swore an oath to uphold, but instead to a Leftist ideology that is, in fact, anti-Constitutional," he concluded.

Seven members of the Tennessee delegation, however, are Republicans, and will be asked by their constituents who attend The Spirit of America Rally in Nashville on March 4 to file articles of impeachment in the House against Judge Robart and Judge Brinkema.

Those seven Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Tennessee are:

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (7th Congressional District)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (4th Congressional District)

Rep. Diane Black (6th Congressional District)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (3rd Congressional District)

Rep. Phil Roe (1st Congressional District)

Rep. Jimmy Duncan (2nd Congressional District)

Rep. David Kustoff (8th Congressional District)

"To find out more, or to join the Spirit of American Rally as a group or sponsor, go to mainstreetpatriots.us and the TN Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AmericaFirstTN. All donations collected will be used exclusively for the costs associated to the Rally," America First Tennessee said in its press release.

The Spirit of America Rally represents another organizational innovation in the conservative movement's decentralized approach to political engagement.

We urge you to participate in the March 4 The Spirit of America Rally and to join us and our fellow patriots in Tennessee in demanding that Representative Robert Goodlatte (VA-6) Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee immediately holding hearings on the impeachment of Judge James L. Robart and Leonie Brinkema by signing our Impeach Power Grabbing Judges Petition.

This article was originally published at ConservativeHQ.com. Used with permission.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.