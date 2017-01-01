For Those Now Questioning Donald Trump's Prophetic Destiny, Read This

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a lengthy news conference. ( REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

Consultant Lance Wallnau says Donald Trump's recent administrative duties prove he's even more like the biblical Cyrus than initially thought.

The divisive Trump administration immediately issued some executive orders that ruffled liberal feathers. Later, some of his moves to be more LGBT-inclusive stalled some conservative Christian support.

Wallnau, author of God's Chaos Candidate, now offers new analysis on how Trump is indeed fulfilling his prophetic Cyrus destiny.

Wallnau writes:

Cyrus is a secular reformer—not a social reformer. The spiritual and social awakening is going to be our task.

I have been and will be continuing to build media support for President Trump by rallying believers to his side as he is under attack from media and the "deep state—Obama holdovers" and saboteurs in his administration.

But that doesn't mean I'm blind to his weakness. Contrary to his enemies' analysis, Trump's weakness is that he does not know entirely who his friends and enemies are. He is finding out.

The president is learning that being open and inclusive to the LGBTQ Progressives does not give him anything. The movement is so embedded in the left that it even turns on its own gay community when it shows up with a conservative worldview.

Wallnau says American Renewal Project's David Lane also offers incredible insight into what's going on with the new administration.

Lane shares in a recent newsletter: "It was a little disconcerting that the Trump administration announced last week that it would honor Obama's executive order for LGBTQ workplace protections. Homosexuals are covered by the same constitutional rights and nondiscrimination laws as every other American. Why is this 'extra right' needed, since all Americans are protected under these laws?"

Lane continued:

Homosexual behavior is a conduct—an activity, not an identity. Over the past half-century, homosexuals have been adept at redefining terms like behavior and conduct as identity, and homosexual marriage as marriage equality.

So let's be clear. No one, not a 5-4 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court (or even a unanimous decision!), can change the definition of marriage. Only God can do that.

Solomon offered a rationale for answering folly put forth in public policy, "Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit." Jewish biblical scholar Michael V. Fox writes: "The wise person must expose the fool's distortions to serve his own interests at the expense of the community and must not silently accept it and thereby contribute to establishing his topsy-turvy world against the rule of God."

President Obama's flirtation with syncretism and "social engineering" on a nation established on Judeo-Christian bedrock was a disaster.

"And such is the nature of sin, the spiritual poison of the soul; enter where it will, it creeps from one member of the body to another, and from the body to the soul, till it has infected the whole man; and from man to man, till the whole family; and stays not there, but runs like a wildfire , from family to family, till it has poisoned a whole town, and so a whole country, and a whole kingdom." —William Crashaw, The Parable of Poyson (1618).

President Trump announced last May, "I think that local communities and states should make the decision. And I feel very strongly about that. The federal government should not be involved." He was referring to the sweeping decree by Emperor Obama that all public schools, from kindergarten up, allow children to use the bathroom and changing room in which they feel most comfortable. President Trump should make good on his promise and leave such decisions in the hands of local communities.

Spiritually, we are made for eternity. This present life is only the introductory piece of our eternal existence. God established that the cross is the basis of all blessing, individuals or nations, that violate His established order do so at their own peril. Sin must be a hideous thing to God if such a sacrifice was required for its atonement.

The hard part in discussing homosexuality in the public square, is setting the standard in the macro—i.e., "establishing order in the public square by following and obeying God's design for life"—while at the same time loving people in the micro, "establishing personal relationships with broken people, by loving and investing in them regardless if they follow God's design for their lives.

The church, individually and corporately, faces its greatest challenge when called upon to do the best of things in the worst of times and to respond in love to those who treat us in the worst of ways.

