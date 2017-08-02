Donald Trump Was Anointed to Flip the United States Upside Down

Donald Trump was anointed to be a wrecking ball and flip the United States upside down, consultant Lance Wallnau says.

"Here's how America's changed," Wallnau tells The Jim Bakker Show. "I used to watch the Golden Globes for entertainment, and I'd watch press conferences for politics. With Donald Trump, press conferences are entertainment and Meryl Streep and the Golden Globes become politics."

The flip happened because Trump was anointed to be a wrecking ball to typical American norms, Wallnau says.

Watch the video to see what this means for our daily lives.

