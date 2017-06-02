Mat Staver: David Friedman Is the Right Person to Represent the U.S. to Israel

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver has endorsed David Friedman as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel. ( Submitted photo )

Mat Staver, chairman and founder of Liberty Counsel, was among the group of 70 evangelical leaders who met last week with U.S. Ambassador to Israel-designate David Friedman.

Staver, who also is president of Christians in Defense of Israel, and founder and president of Covenant Journey, issued the following statement after the meeting:

Friedman loves Israel, and he loves America. We have a historic opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Israel. This opportunity to forge stronger bonds between the two nations could not come at a more critical time.

It is time to honor Israel's right to self-determination and to stop imposing our failed solutions on the sovereign state of Israel. The time has long since come to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal and undivided capital of Israel.

Jerusalem was established by King David as the capital of Israel 3,000 years ago. To not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel defies the historical record and is anti-Semitic. I urge President Trump to move the embassy to Jerusalem. Delay or failure to move the embassy to Jerusalem will be seen as a sign of weakness that will embolden those intent on wiping Israel off the map. As soon as possible, I urge the Senate to confirm David Friedman as the ambassador to Israel.

Staver also noted that for 50 years, the U.S. has attempted to force upon Israel a failed land-for-peace policy. Giving control over Gaza to the Palestinian Authority has resulted in the Hamas terrorist government takeover, and Jews can no longer live in Gaza. Bethlehem is no longer a safe place for Christians, and signs at the entrance warn Jews not to enter.

