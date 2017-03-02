The Truth About the Spirit of Rebellion at the Inauguration

The spirit of rebellion coursed through the streets of Washington, D.C., the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Lance Wallnau says.

"I'm telling you, it was a city under siege," he adds.

The business consultant says there was $90 million of protest money fueling the rage many saw that day.

It was not a grass-roots movement, Wallnau says. Instead, something much more evil was behind it.

