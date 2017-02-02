Dr. Alveda King: 'It's Time to Slay the Beast!'

( Reuters photo )

Dear America,

President Trump's appointments can solve America's abortion crisis. The connections are uncanny to say the least.

For example, for the past eight years, the Supreme Court, Social Security, failing public schools, tax issues, voter registration problems and the women's health crisis have been connected to liberal abortion policies.

With millions of tax dollars lining the abortion industry's coffers and nearly 60 million legal abortions in America to date, no wonder public schools are closing, Social Security is drying up, women are suffering from abortion-related health problems and on and on and on.

Tax funding of abortion providers depletes the human resources, the human contributions of America. It's time to slay the beast!

"I exhort first of all that you make supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings for everyone, for kings and for all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceful life in all godliness and honesty" (1 Tim. 2:1-2).

