My Observations From the Crowd Outside the Capitol at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Supporters wait for Donald Trump. ( REUTERS )

Shortly before Donald Trump is sworn in, the mood on the Capitol Mall is excited and expectant.



You can get better reports from live TV, but I want to file my observations here with the 800,000 others who are watching live.



My descriptions are like the blind men describing an elephant. Each described what the elephant felt like, but none had the full picture. So you're getting only what I can see, hear and experience.



Walking through the checkpoint for my standing tickets in the blue section, I saw a few protesters. But there were more police in riot gear keeping them away. Nearby, a hellfire preacher, signs held high warning of false prophets, used a bullhorn to urge sinners to repent.



In this case, some real prophets foretold that a flamboyant businessman known for his polarizing statements would be God's wrecking ball and would be raised up by God as he did Cyrus in Isaiah 45. If you read Charisma, you know we published them before the election.



Everything is well-organized. There are police and National Guard everywhere. I see figures on top of nearby buildings. I assume they are snipers prepared for the unthinkable, and I feel safer knowing they are there. A helicopter circles overhead.



On Election Day, I flew to New York to witness history when Trump made his 3 a.m. acceptance speech after few of the pundits thought he would win. Today, I'm wearing the "Make America Great Again" hat I got that night.



I feel as if I'm living history even though I'm so far away. I'm standing on Pennsylvania Avenue, where I can barely see the podium on which Donald J. Trump will place his hand on the Bible and swear to uphold the Constitution.



The huge TV nearby is showing a choir singing religious songs and the Marine band playing patriotic music. If the protesters are out, we're not aware of it.



I'm with my good friend Scott Plakon, a conservative Florida legislator who flew up yesterday, also to witness history.



I feel full of thanksgiving to God for the change in direction I sense is coming as soon as Trump is sworn in. Yesterday, I attended a two-hour prayer meeting with 1200 Christians who bathed today's events and the new administration in prayer. If you missed it, click here.



I'll file more reports later. There is so much happening, and I feel a bit overwhelmed taking it all in. Check out my Facebook page to see the photos I'm posting.

