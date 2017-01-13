The Cult of PC Is Going After President-Elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump is about to face the combined might of the "Cult of PC." ( Reuters photo )

One of the central tenets of Trumpism, and one of the main reasons Donald Trump won the hearts of millions of Americans outside the coastal enclaves of the self-appointed elites, is Trump's joyful rejection of political correctness.

But what, exactly, is political correctness?

Most Americans in flyover country probably think of political correctness somewhat like pornography—they know it when they see it.

However, our friend, writer and thinker Stella Morabito, in her article, "How Political Correctness Hijacked Trump Inauguration Protesters' Brains," says that political correctness is much more than a hypersensitive demand for protection from offense, it is "mind hacking," a form of propaganda that induces self-censorship in order to send politically incorrect ideas into a spiral of silence.

When people fear talking about an idea, says Morabito, it tends to go out of circulation. The alternative view becomes perceived as the only socially accepted view. When most outlets of communication—Hollywood, academia, and the media—collectively push political correctness, social distrust grows, and more people believe they are all alone with their "unpopular" opinions.

These are very different phenomena than conservatives experienced in the mid-twentieth century, when the establishment media largely ignored populists and conservatives, conservative ideas and conservatism generally.

Back then, as ConservativeHQ Chairman Richard Viguerie observed in his book Takeover:

It was hard, if not impossible, to find the conservative point of view on television. Walter Cronkite of CBS and his establishment media colleagues at ABC and NBC would go on air at 6:30 p.m., and by 7:00 p.m. America would have been told what to think—and it wouldn't be that communism was evil and dangerous and that lower taxes, less government and more freedom were good ideas.

This remained true into the 1970s and 1980s, even as Ronald Reagan rose to national prominence and won two landslide elections.

If you were a conservative on a college campus or in a suburban neighborhood reading the newspapers and watching TV, you were marooned in a world where the elite opinion-makers of New York and Washington found your ideas fit to be ignored or attacked but not printed or aired.

This all changed with the rise of the new and alternative media.

Suddenly, conservative ideas were everywhere: Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Michael Savage on talk radio, new conservative organizations such as the Heritage Foundation and Gun Owners of America, new publications, Fox News, websites like Breitbart on the seemingly uncensorable internet and direct mail to bypass the establishment media and place information and calls for action directly in the hands of individual conservatives.

The liberal elite were deposed as the sole arbiters of what news was "fit to print," as the masthead of The New York Times puts it, and a new tool was needed to enforce the will of the liberal elite on Americans and American society.

Thus, the new social phenomenon of political correctness was born.

Political correctness, observed Stella Morabito, is designed to return us to the days when liberal ideas ruled by force-feeding Americans one view of reality and promoting psychological isolation in anyone who adopts a different view.

Millions of Americans were suddenly snapped out of this is the mental state by Trump's campaign and his anti-political correctness rhetoric that is requiring the left to adopt a different tactic to enforce political correctness on the American people; agitprop or agitation, propaganda and "street theater."

The kick-off for this campaign of agitprop is the planned "massive" protests against Donald Trump's inauguration, where community organizers of the Saul Alinsky - Hillary Clinton - Barack Obama variety are hoping for violence and riots to create the illusion of mass mobilization against the new administration.

Who will serve as the shock troops in this battle?

Students whose minds have been indoctrinated with political correctness are no doubt expected to be on the front lines of the battle, says Morabito.

And it will be a battle.

Any protesters who hope to march "peacefully" won't exist as a story, particularly since groups like "DisruptJ20" say they are intent on using any means necessary to prevent the inauguration from happening.

The central theme of the inaugural protests is that Trump is a "fascist," or as stated in the central theme on ANSWER Coalition's web page: "Donald Trump is a racist, sexist bigot." This boogeyman approach aims to cultivate paranoia that will cause the protesters to act up. By heightening fear and loathing in the masses, concluded Morabito, the participants can be primed for maximum exploitation and mobilization by their leaders.

Propaganda has many definitions, depending on whom you ask. But the common denominator of this mind-altering propaganda of political correctness pushed by liberal power-mongers is its hostility to free speech, free thought and free association with other people.

Political correctness demands conformity of thought, or "collective belief formation." It focuses on manipulating human emotions—fear, envy, desire, anger, hate, etc.—rather than the dispassionate examination of reality, because independent thinking always stands in the way of the monolithic conformity necessary to grant left-wing power-mongers the raw power and status they crave.

So, when we look at this week's protests, said Morabito, we need to see most protesters for what they are: victims of propaganda and the cult of political correctness.

To understand how political correctness "hacks" the brains of those exposed to it, see Stella Morabito's must-read article for thefederalist.com, "How Political Correctness Hijacked Trump Inauguration Protesters' Brains."

