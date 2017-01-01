These Are the 5 Most Dangerous Places for Christians to Live

For the 16th consecutive year, North Korea is ranked as the most oppressive place in the world for Christians, according to the international non-profit ministry Open Doors.
Every year, Open Doors publishes the World Watch List to highlight the plight of persecuted Christians around the world. The list represents believers "who are arrested, harassed, tortured—even killed—for their faith." The list measures the degree of freedom a Christian has to live out their faith in five spheres of life (private, family, community, national and church) plus a sixth sphere measuring the degree of violence.
Here are the top five countries listed by Open Doors as being the most dangerous for Christians:
1. North Korea
Leader: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un
Government: Communist Dictatorship
Population: 25,405,000 (300,000 Christians)
Main Religion: Atheism, Traditional Beliefs
Persecution Level: Extreme
Source of Persecution: Communist Oppression, Dictatorial Paranoia
Comment: "In this totalitarian communist state, Christians are forced to hide their faith completely from government authorities, neighbors and often, even their own spouses and children."
2. Somalia
Leader: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud
Government: Federal republic
Population: 11,392,000 (a few hundred Christians)
Main Religion: Islam
Persecution Level: Extreme
Source of Persecution: Islamic Extremism, Ethical Antagonism
Comment: "Since the downfall of Ziad Barre in 1991, Somalia has become a safe haven for Islamic militants. Christian converts from Islam in the country have been facing a great deal of persecution, and martyrdom is very common. The mere suspicion of one's having renounced Islam leads to a rushed public execution."
3. Afghanistan
Leader: President Ashraf Ghani
Government: Republic
Population: 34,169,000 (thousands of Christians)
Main Religion: Islam
Persecution Level: Extreme
Source of Persecution: Islamic Oppression, Organized Corruption and Crime
Comment: "Many who convert from Islam to Christianity are murdered once their extended families learn of their new faith. In other families, Christian converts are delivered to mental hospitals under the premise that no one in their right mind would ever choose to leave Islam."
4. Pakistan
Leader: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
Government: Republic
Population: 196,744,000 (3,938,000 Christians)
Main Religion: Islam
Persecution Level: Extreme
Source of Persecution: Islamic Oppression, Organized Corruption and Crime
Comment: "Historical Christian communities exist openly, but have to put up with stringent rules and constant monitoring, while Christian converts from Islam suffer the brunt of persecution from both radical Islamic groups and families and neighbors. Protestant Christian communities are under close scrutiny and suffer frequent attacks, especially when they are active in outreach amongst Muslims. Violent persecution is common."
5. Sudan
Leader: President Omar al-Bashir
Government: Republic
Population: 42,166,000 (1,996,000 Christians)
Main Religion: Islam
Persecution Level: Extreme
Source of Persecution: Islamic Oppression, Dictatorial paranoia
Comment: "Persecution in the country is systematic and reminiscent of ethnic cleansing. Under the authoritarian rule of al-Bashir and his party, there is no true rule of law in Sudan; freedom of expression has been almost entirely curtailed."
Joe Carter is a Senior Editor at the Acton Institute. Joe also serves as an editor at the The Gospel Coalition, a communications specialist for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and as an adjunct professor of journalism at Patrick Henry College. He is the editor of the NIV Lifehacks Bible and co-author of How to Argue like Jesus: Learning Persuasion from History's Greatest Communicator (Crossway).
This article was originally published at Acton.org. Used with permission.
