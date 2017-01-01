Fundamentally Transformed? How Atheism Exploded in the Obama Era

President Barack Obama ( REUTERS/John Gress )

Obama years took the U.S. from a Judeo-Christian nation to "a nation of non-believers."

President Barack Obama promised to "fundamentally transform" America on the campaign trail in 2008.

And the Pew Research Center did an in-depth look into just how much the country has changed during the Obama era.

One of the biggest being in religion. Now more Americans are choosing to no longer identify with a religion—with an uptick of atheists and agnostics.

Atheists grew from 16 percent in 2007 to nearly a quarter of the U.S. adult population today.

Christians, at the same time, dropped from 78 percent to 71 percent of the U.S. adult population.

"Due largely to the growth of those who don't identify with any religion, the shares of Americans who say they believe in God, consider religion to be very important in their lives, say they pray daily and say they attend religious services at least monthly have all ticked downward in recent years," said Michael Dimock, president of the Pew Research Center.

Ironically, the "hope and change" president brought us much closer to becoming a nation of nonbelievers, just as he famously said in 2006:

"Whatever we once were, we are no longer a Christian nation—at least, not just. We are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, a Buddhist nation, and a Hindu nation and a nation of nonbelievers."

Throughout his presidency, Obama made it clear he didn't stand up for Christians—at least not as he did for Muslims.

In a column for FoxNews.com, Tommy DeSeno pointed out how Obama downplayed Christianity's role in America to overcompensate for Islam:

"To further diminish American Christianity and inflate Muslim presence here ... President Obama told French television, 'If you actually took the number of Muslim-Americans, we'd be one of the largest Muslim countries in the world.' In his speech in Cairo ... he put the number of Muslims in America at 7 million."

According to the CIA World Factbook, there are only 1.8 million Muslims here. President Einstein miscalculated by almost 400 percent.

He isn't even right about the USA Muslim population being "one of the largest Muslim countries in the world." Assuming his overinflated number, there are between 30 and 35 countries with more Muslims than we have, and if we stop him from lying and use the real number, the American Muslim community ranks about 50th in size. Certainly not one of the largest.

Once again, we see an attempt by Obama to inflate Muslims by overstating their size and saying America would be "one of the largest Muslim countries," but three times he has insisted America is "not a Christian country," despite that we are ranked No. 1 in the world in Christian population, and the birthday of Christ is an American national holiday.

DeSeno thoroughly explained Obama's aversion to facts when it comes to the Christian faith, but it goes much further.

There's the attacks on religious liberty in the military, as reported exclusively by Fox News' Todd Starnes. One of the most egregious being an Army Reserve training brief that listed Catholics and evangelical Christians as examples of religious extremism—akin to ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

And when there was public outcry against radical Islamic terrorism, Obama brought up the Crusades at the National Prayer Breakfast. No, really he did:

"From a school in Pakistan to the streets of Paris, we have seen violence and terror perpetrated by those who profess to stand up for faith— their faith—profess to stand up for Islam but in fact are betraying it.

"And lest we get on our high horse and think this is unique to some other place, remember that during the Crusades and the Inquisition [people] committed terrible deeds in the name of Christ ..."

As Starnes reminded our president, "the Crusades ended some 700 years ago."

Kim Davis became the first Christian in America jailed as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to legalize gay marriage, which President Obama celebrated and even championed as one of his administration's accomplishments.

But the final transformation might have come in a swipe of his pen over the Christmas break in 2016. As NBC News noted, it "wasn't widely noticed—except among the community of atheists, agnostics and others who categorize themselves as 'humanists.'" (Yeah, they're the Scrooges who always complain about how it's unconstitutional for Baby Jesus to be in the public square.)

President Obama recognized non-believers as a religious group, according to NBC News. There it is again, a nation of non-believers.

President Obama, much like the powers that have come against Christianity over the last 2000 years, won't have a lasting legacy.

As President Ronald Reagan said: "If we ever forget that we are 'one nation under God,' then we will be a nation gone under."

