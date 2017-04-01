Urgent Prayer Request Goes Out for Israel

Kathie Walters and Beni Johnson have issued an urgent prayer request for Israel in the final days of the Obama Administration as the UN prepares to hold a "peace summit" in Paris. ( Reuters photo )

Wednesday morning, via the Elijah List email list, Kathie Walters and Beni Johnson shared an urgent prayer request for Israel through the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The focus of their prayer request is the upcoming Middle East peace summit in Paris being hosted by the United Nations. It's looking more and more as though the world body intends to demand a settlement along the lines of the so-called "Two-State Solution" between Israel and the Palestinians.

Here's what they wrote:

Most of us already have had an alert from the Holy Spirit to pray from 1st of January to the 20th, which is the Presidential Inauguration. However, please pray especially for the "Peace Summit" in Paris (happening on January 15th). This is to establish (or try to) a two-state Israel and declare a Palestinian state. It means the most holy places of Jewish history will be in Palestine. This is not just talks and discussions; it's going to be a tribunal against the state of Israel.

Israel's defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman said, "It's a Dreyfus trial in a modern version, what they're preparing there in Paris for January 15, with one difference. Instead of one Jew being on trial, it will be the entire Jewish people and the state of Israel." John Kerry will also be presenting his and President Obama's agenda, which is the two-state plan. Let's be praying about this!

There are 70 countries represented here and also the countries who voted at the U.N. meeting a couple of weeks ago. Pray for your own nation because there are consequences, according to the Bible for those who seek to destroy Israel and to tear down. We've enclosed a word by Richard Booker (sent to me by Sid Roth) at the end.

Pray for Israel and Surrounding Area!

We felt led to pray this below, but also pray what the Holy Spirit tells you:

PRAY FOR THE PEACE OF JERUSALEM and all its God-given borders. Against U.N. control and mandates and for them to bow to God's plans. Forgiveness towards leaders. Mouths to be silenced against Israel and everything not for America's good. For ungodly mandates to be canceled. For God's intervention and interruption at the U.N.



Attached is a word from Richard Booker (Christian minister and Founder/Director of Sounds of the Trumpet, Inc.) that I received via Sid Roth:

"On December 29 during the night while I was sleeping, the Lord gave me a prophetic word for our times. He did not wake me up but gave me the revelation in my sleep that He put into my mind. Here is what He said. You judge for yourself. If you think it important, please share with your contacts:

"In the Book of Genesis, chapter 10, the descendants of Noah had seventy descendants who gave birth to what became the seventy primary nations of the Bible. In the Book of Numbers chapter 29, seventy bulls were offered for the seventy nations at the Feast of Tabernacles. The Feast of Tabernacles is the Feast for all the nations.

"The recent UN vote against Israel at which time the US abstained, was at Hanukkah, making the US betrayal even more diabolical. We are reminded that the small band of Maccabeus defeated the superpower of their day led by Antiochus Epiphanes. The descendants of the Maccabeus, the little state of Israel, will also defeat the modern Antiochus's and superpowers of our day that try to divide the sacred land of Israel. A few days later, Secretary of State John Kerry, representing the US, gave the most distorted anti-Semitic speech imaginable. It was like the man has just consumed a bottle of "hate Israel" alcohol and was so drunk he couldn't make any sense.

"On January 15, Secretary of State Kerry is scheduled to give another speech at a conference in Paris. It is believed that Kerry will declare US support for a Palestinian state with conditions that would destroy the State of Israel if implemented. It is also believed that Kerry, will push for another UN resolution in support of his plan before January 20 when President-elect Trump will take office.

"Now here is what God brought to my attention. Guess how many nations are scheduled to be at the meeting on January 15? If you guessed SEVENTY, you are right. The seventy nations attending represent all the nations of our time.

"So what does this mean? It means that the fulfillment of Zechariah 12 is at hand. The God of Israel writes for our times through the pen of Zechariah, 'Behold, I will make Jerusalem a cup of drunkenness to all the surrounding peoples; all who would heave it away will surely be cut in pieces though all nations of the earth are gathered against it' (Zechariah 12:2-3)."

