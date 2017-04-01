Lance Wallnau: 2017 Will Bring a Clashing of Heaven and Hell

( Submitted photo )

The Hebrew year 5777 began Oct. 2, 2016. It is called "Rosh Hashanah." I remember because I flew into Jerusalem to speak and arrived as the New Year began.

One of the other speakers, Chuck Pierce, was scheduled to speak. I always love to hear Chuck, especially his explanation of the meaning for the new year. He was supposed to share his insight into the new Hebrew year 5777, but had to cancel at the last minute. The conference host asked me to speak in his place. This forced me to do some quick praying and seeking. The subject matter was new to me, but as I pressed in, what I discovered lined up with my entire experience on the front lines of the political storm overtaking America.

Something struck me about the significance of this new year, 5777. There are three "7's" in this Jewish new year. Interestingly, the number "7" in Hebrew is the letter zayin which represents both the number "7" and the word for weapon or "sword."

But before we go there, let's go back and establish what God has been doing during this past Hebraic decade. 2010 was the transition to the year 5770. Seventy is significant because the value of 70 is the same as the letter ayin which "means to see." It is also the number of the nations. By the end of this Hebraic decade (2010-2020) we will fully see that God is after nations—sheep nations. We will also see that the devil is solidifying an alliance of goat nations in response. It is going to get very intense but very glorious.

We are getting spiritual eyes to see into the realm of God and the plan of God to disciple the nations. We are also seeing into the realm of the enemy and how the powers of darkness are working through fallen man to produce chaos and conditions ripe for Satan's manipulation of nations and counterfeit of the kingdom. In summary: What we are "seeing" since 2010 is a decade of deeper prophetic perception coming upon the front lines of the body of Christ.

Looking at in 5777 we see "5" first. This is the year of supernatural grace (5) to engage the clashing of swords (7). The grace of God will give us access to the "rest" of God, which came on the seventh day. This grace/rest will keep us in a place of strength so we don't wear out.

The clashing of heaven and hell will show up in the conflict of ideologies. The swords will collide as two incompatible spirit realms clash through vessels under their influence. This collision of kingdoms has already started in the political mountain, but will expand to all seven!

The Enemy Has Invaded America to Turn It Against Christ

The election cycle exposed something insidious about how the enemy has invaded America to turn it against Christ and Christian values. The parable of the "tares" tells us that Satan plants people "while men slept" (Matt. 13:25). Where does Satan plant them? He plants among the fields of harvest, at the gates of influence, where popular culture is formed through news media, Hollywood and academia. Pop culture is upstream, and politics is downstream. A new narrative about America was being formed upstream and new politicians were rising downstream to advance it.

God used a man in the business sphere and sent him into the sphere of government just like David was drafted to deal with a giant while working for his father's family business. What does that tell you? Expect God to send outsiders into arts and entertainment to shake things up. Likewise, expect God to use youth (your children perhaps?) to shake up academia right on the campus. We will also see ministers shifting spheres into government to advance the kingdom! Many of you will see vocation shifts and geographic reassignments.

Things will change quickly. Do you remember where we were in 2015? An intimidating form of thought-tyranny was rising under the guise of "political correctness." This continued until God released a wrecking ball to the spirit of political correctness in the form of a defiant political outsider named Donald Trump. The bias of media has now been exposed, along with the adolescence and irrationality of Hollywood celebrities. But there is a counter-punch coming from the dazed and desperate spirits operating in and through the progressive ranks. They are reorganizing as we speak.

The Clashing of the Swords

5777 is the year of the clashing of swords! We have crossed over into a place where our spiritual warfare is being played out in the institutions of nations. We are taking on giants just like the children of Israel did. I choose to believe what Caleb said in Numbers 14:9, "Only do not rebel against the Lord, nor fear the people of the land because they are bread for us. Their defense is gone from them, and the Lord is with us. Do not fear them."

The number "7" or zayin means more than just "sword" or "weapon." It also connects with a modern Hebrew word mazon, meaning "food" or "sustenance" and "nourishment," both coming from the same root as zayin.

Caleb saw the giants in the land not as obstacles but as bread. I believe that as you take on your giants and defeat them, they will become nourishment for you! What you bow to will increase your bondage, but what you overcome will increase your power!

I like what prophet Wayland Henderson says: "The meaning of the letters that represent 77 is a powerful truth God is about to display this year. The letters for 77 are the Hebrew letters ayin, which has a value of 70 and zayin, which has a value of 7. Ayin and zayin spell the word 'boldness.' If we flip the letters to zayin ayin, it spells the word 'fear.' This will be a year that boldness will overcome fear through the power of intimacy with Yeshua."

The enemy will be bread for you if you feed your spirit on the bread of heaven—the Word of God. Jesus says in Matthew 4:4: "It is written, 'Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.'"

The Word of God is the bread you eat that becomes a sword in your mouth! In this new year, 5777, God will open up His word (logos) to you and reveal a "sword" (rhema) in the Scripture! When you see it, grab it. Speak what God gives you. Prophesy and proclaim what you see. Expect your utterance to authorize angelic activity through your prayers! As the apostle Paul said, "ake the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God" (Eph. 6:17).

Expect God to increase our alignment with each other this year as the "doers" pass through the ranks of the "talkers" and the clashing of kingdoms, words and ideas unfolds in the public arena. Be bold, Joshua!

Alliances in 5777

As I shared, on Oct. 2, 2016, the new year, Rosh Hashanah came to Israel. It was the beginning of the Hebrew year 5777. As we turn our Gregorian calendar to 2017, we are already three months into the Hebrew year. In Hebrew, numbers and letters are interchangeable. The number seven (zayin) is exchangeable with the word "sword." The root of this word, however, is "nourish" or "bread."

Let's look again at 5777. It starts with a "5" which is a number for grace and five-fold leadership (apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor, teacher.) God has been giving you words to feed on. They will come as you read the Bible and as you listen to His five-fold voices.

As you study and drill down on the area of your assignment this year, God will release revelation insight. The words you speak will become sharp swords of utterance. You will cut through the atmosphere. Grace (5) will give you words, and those words will be weapons "777" to advance.

Just look at history since Oct. 2. Look at the clashing of swords in the political and media mountain. It is the year of the clashing of swords, ideas and ideologies. God's kingdom of light collides with the kingdom of darkness in the public arena. The new gladiators are people with persuasive viewpoints. As there are three sevens (777), watch for alliances where swords will come together as one.

Israel was hurt last week, on Hanukkah, by an evil alliance at the United Nations. It was an alliance of emerging goat nations, and America was with them. However, America is divided, and the sheep leaders are in office.

Watch for the "words" God gives from the Word. He has already been speaking them to you! Obey the warnings. Pursue the promise. And watch for the alliances (777) God sends to you. Are there perhaps three key people or leaders you are called to align with, join and advance with this year?

Prophetic Word: Suddenlies of God! A Time to Make Up for Lost Time!

This prophetic word started coming upon me Dec. 31:

"Behold the suddenlies of God. This is the time to make up for lost time. In a moment, the situation changes. Yet know that what seems to be sudden in the moment was prepared over time. Faithfulness in a previous season always pays off in a harvest in due time. This is such a time, a time to cross over and not pull back.

"Likewise, the suddenlies of God shall overtake the wicked. In an instant, you shall look, and they shall be there no more."

"He who is often reproved, yet hardens his neck, will suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy" (Prov. 29:1).

"Draw near to the fear of the Lord, for it is clean, enduring forever. Draw near to deliverance from evil. Cleanse your own land from the inhabitants who would occupy territory and exert pressure on your heart and mind to distract you from My ways. Draw near to Me and I will draw near to you with deliverance.

"Suddenly, your enemy shall be cast down and out. Learn to walk in the comfort of the Holy Spirit, for in My presence you will find a full joy, and your strength shall be renewed in areas where you are weak.

"I come to restore the fortunes of Zion, the strength and stability of your times. This is the time to take ground, to possess."

"For you will cross over the Jordan to go in to possess the land which the Lord your God is giving you, and you will possess it, and dwell in it" (Deut. 11:31).

"Again I say, you will possess their land, for I give it to you as an inheritance (Lev. 20:24). Survey the gates of their cities and measure the length of their walls, for their walls shall fall down flat, and their gates and their occupants will not prevail against the church of My sending.

"This is, indeed, the year of the clashing of voices, of ideas, of words and of messengers, but know this—I am giving unto you My words and as you receive them, they shall become in you a sharp sword issuing out of your mouth. I am the issuing authority behind you, and I have given you spiritual credentials to access the high places of your assigned territory.

"You are authorized. Build a prayer shield, and you shall see sudden salvations and conversions as 'trophies of grace' come into My trophy room. Though man resists, the authority of My words in your mouth will scatter their strength. Be not afraid of their faces or their opposition, for I send you to occupy a space in the conversation that shapes the nations."

I sense that what is happening in the government mountain, with a changing of the guard, is possible all over the nation. The Lord wants the church to take back as much territory as it has the maturity to hold. Critics of all things conservative, comedians in particular, are about to be shaken. In the past, they got away with whatever they wanted to say. They had zero resistance when they mocked those in authority. I see them being challenged by new voices turning tables on them. Likewise, universities will be challenged and administrators, trustees and even tenured faculty will be swept out as the righteous advance. You'll get as much ground as you have the ability to hold.

Therefore, 5777 is the year of the clashing of swords, but it is also the year for the taking of new ground. We will retake pockets of influence in the areas where progressives took over, especially in the minds of millennials. The whole nation has the potential to shift.

But don't expect this message to be welcomed or endorsed. This is a grass-roots movement, I suspect. By my estimate, 85-90 percent of leaders will be more comfortable in the "viewing box," watching and commenting on the game. Only 10-15 percent will have the courage or clarity to actually "get onto the field" and take the hard yards. The good news is that the anointing and the platform of those with the spirit of David will expand.

Dr. Lance Wallnau is a catalytic thought leader. An internationally recognized speaker and business consultant, he is one of the premiere speakers on the subject of cultural transformation and the seven mountains. He delivers his message of transformation with relevance, wit and intensity.

Lance has shared platforms with best-selling authors Ken Blanchard and John Maxwell, and lectured at universities from Harvard and M.I.T. to the London School of Theology. Merging a 30-year background consulting in business and the nonprofit sector, Lance's intuition inspires visions of tomorrow with the clarity of today—connecting ideas to action. His students represent a tapestry spanning nations and spheres: from CEOs and HBO comedians, to professors and pastors, to one of Donald Trump's winners of The Apprentice. Lance is dedicated to the task of meeting with principal leaders in key sectors to bring transformation to nations.

He currently directs the Lance Learning Group, a strategic teaching and consulting company based in Dallas, Texas, with affiliate offices opening up in Europe and the Philippines. Lance sees patterns in the chaos and brings strategic focus for maximized outcomes. He believes that unprecedented economic, political and social shaking will create extraordinary opportunities for leaders willing to climb to the top of their mountain, leverage the platform God has given them and advance kingdom interests.

This article was originally published at elijahlist.com. Used with permission.

