President Obama Made a 'Midnight Sneak Attack' on the Second Amendment

Our friend Liz Sheld of PJ Media brought to our attention another example of Obama's perfidy in transferring power to President-elect Donald Trump.

Although Obama likes to empty out Guantanamo Bay of dangerous terrorists and commute the sentences of criminals guilty of breaking federal firearms laws, says Sheld, he doesn't like law-abiding American citizens to possess firearms.

Ergo, as he heads out the door of the White House, Obama's putting the finishing touches on a new policy that would deprive recipients of disability insurance and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) of their Second Amendment rights. The administration will now characterize those citizens as "mental defectives," thereby having their ability to own a firearm subject to the federal Gun Control Act.

Supplemental Security Income helps blind, disabled and elderly people with little to no income. Previously, it was understood that "mentally defective" referred to one's mental health. Citizens who have been institutionalized against their will are restricted from owning a firearm. The new definition of "mentally defective" has nothing to do with being mentally ill, says Sheld.

Sheld also points out the new rule does not make clear how an individual could appeal the agency's decision to deny Second Amendment rights. Wrote the NRA, "The rule would not provide those subject to its terms the ability to defend their suitability to possess firearms before the actual loss of rights took place. In other words, it offers no due process on the question of losing Second Amendment rights."

Instead, observes Sheld, a victim of the new regulations would have to petition for his constitutional right to own a gun because he poses no threat to the public safety. Has it even been established that SSI recipients are responsible for the "gun violence" the administration has been targeting? Do we know what percentage of gun criminals are on SSI?

While Obama has no idea how many or what percentage of criminals who use guns are on SSI, we do know of Harvey Lembo, a 67-year old retired Maine lobsterman who is confined to a wheelchair.

Lembo, who is hard of hearing and winces in pain when he moves from his motorized wheelchair to a stuffed sitting chair, said he just got tired of people ripping him off, so he bought a gun—legally.

Prior to shooting burglar Christopher Wildhaber, Lembo said he had lamented to a friend over the weekend that he was tired of having his one-bedroom apartment burglarized—five times in six years, he said, the most recent incident just two weeks prior.

"I never planned on using it," Lembo said.

One night, he was awakened—he's not sure by what—and noticed that the clock read 12:04 a.m. He saw a shadow pass from the kitchen toward his living room. At first, he thought it was his cat, Mittens, but the shadow was too big.

"I pulled my gun out from under the pillow, got in the wheelchair, rolled out here and he was standing here at my pills," Lembo said during an interview. The room was lit by the light he leaves on all the time.

Lembo said Wildhaber told him, "I'm here to rob you like everybody else."

Lembo described the burglar as clean-cut, wearing khaki shorts and a white T-shirt. He ordered the man to sit on the coffee table against a wall while he called police.

"I told them, 'I got him under a gun. If he makes a move, I'm going to shoot him.'"

"I don't know what he was on, but he was out of his mind," Lembo said, demonstrating how Wildhaber kept looking down and covering his face with his hands.

When Wildhaber bolted toward the kitchen and the apartment's front door, Lembo turned and fired, putting a slug in the fleeing man's shoulder.

Lembo said he had never seen Wildhaber before. He suspects the person who stole from him last month, taking prescription pills that included morphine and oxycodone, $1,000 and the key to his safe deposit box, had spread the word that he was an easy mark.

Although Lembo isn't a Second Amendment activist, he said having a gun seems like common sense now.

"Everybody should bear arms," he said. "If everybody beared [sic] arms, we wouldn't have this [crime] problem.

"I don't think anybody is going to come in here now," Lembo told the Portland (Maine) Press Herald.

Click here to read Liz Sheld's "Obama Administration Yanks Second Amendment Rights from SSI Recipients."

Click here to read the full account of Harvey Lembo defending himself and his home.

This article was originally published at ConservativeHQ.com. Used with permission.

