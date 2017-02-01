Jewish West Bank Settler: 'I'm Not the Racist.'

An American living in the Judean Hills wrote an op-ed defending Jewish settlements in the West Bank. ( Reuters photo )

Rachel Moore, owner of a "coworking space" in the West Bank, was born and raised in Connecticut, but has lived an Orthodox Jewish life in the Judean Hills with her husband and eight children for the past 20 years.

Friday, she penned an op-ed for The Times of Israel titled "You are the racist, actually, not me." In it, she defends not only Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, but also the benefits of Israelis and Palestinians living together in one nation.

She wrote, in part:

I am an Orthodox Jewish settler raising seven children in the West Bank. I'm also an American citizen and I voted for Donald Trump. Yeah, I'm that lady. I opened a local business here, and I did so on purpose—to respond to BDS anti-settler activities by encouraging Jewish West Bank residents to work in the West Bank and keep their own businesses local in the West Bank. I believe in annexation and I do not support a two-state solution.

And that makes me a peace-loving, Palestinian-respecting individual. I'm not the racist. You are.

You, my liberal, anti-settler, anti-Trump friends who hate my views—if not me (yet)—are the racists. I have spent a lot of time particularly in the past three months being told by U.S. Democratic voters and U.N. supporters what a monstrous racist group of people we are, those people "like me."

I've finally had enough. I've invited so many of you to engage and hear from real people instead of judging, and you show no interest. Apparently, it's preferable to let television and the New York Times inform your views on my little corner of the world.

Click here to read the entire article.

