The Danger of 'Safety Pin Liberals'

The left in America is having an emotional breakdown. They have always teetered on the mental edge, but the election of Donald Trump took some of them from mere neurosis to psychosis, from paranoia to full-blown mental delusion. We've witnessed exams being cancelled, "cry-ins" and even "puppy therapy."

One woman wrote in The Washington Post that Trump's election "stole" her desire to date: "I felt sick to my stomach. I wanted to gather my children in bed with me and cling to them like we would if thunder and lightning were raging outside ..."

If you've seen MTV's racist video, "2017 Resolutions for White Guys," you know pop culture has lost touch with reality. They slander the country: "America was never 'great' for anyone who wasn't a white guy." They denigrate the police: "Blue lives isn't a 'thing.' Cops weren't born with blue skin."

If you think this is already strange, it gets worse. Two black women have come up with an idea for attacking white people and assuaging liberal guilt at the same time. They launched a business selling subscriptions to their "Safety Pin Boxes" (https://www.safetypinbox.com/ ). Here's how their website describes it. "Safety Pin Box is a monthly subscription box for white people striving to be allies in the fight for Black Liberation. Box memberships are a way to ... financially support black femme freedom fighters, [and] fight against white supremacy." In other words, "I'm a victim, pay me."

For your commitment to the "black femme freedom fighters" you will get a box with a safety pin and pay $25 to $100 a month for the privilege of wearing the pin. These monthly extortion payments go to support their female comrades. My guess is the two owners—Leslie Mac and Marissa Johnson—will be the only "freedom fighters" getting paid.

Wearing the Safety Pin also indicates that you are a "safe" person. None other than LeBron James was seen sporting a safety pin on his lapel for the cover of December 2016 Sports Illustrated. I would suggest LeBron use the pin to prick himself awake and stop supporting bizarre leftist causes.

All of this neurotic behavior may seem harmless, but it is very destructive. It is creating a nation of victims and crybabies. Seventy-five years ago, young Americans were signing up to fight Nazis and Imperial Japan. They were not holding "cry-ins" or seeking "puppy therapy" after the attack on Pearl Harbor. They were volunteering to fight and die for their country. They stormed the beaches of Normandy and fought the Battle of Midway. They raised the flag after the bloody battle of Iwo Jima. They were not doing videos for MTV, fantasizing about the concept of "white supremacy." The Nazis were real white supremacists who would have made slaves of us all.

Our racial issues then were very real, but we put them aside to fight an enemy that was a greater threat. Thank God America is still producing courageous young men and women, and some of them will die fighting for the freedom of a few spoiled brats who want to denigrate our country rather than honor it.

The left has brainwashed our young people to compare our country to some imaginary utopia of "social justice" rather than to the world as it is. America is the closest thing mankind will ever get to utopia in this life.

Voters rejected the continuation of Obama's socialist vision. Donald Trump will soon be the 45th President of the United States. The era of apologizing for America is over. The era when it was racist to acknowledge the problem with Islam is over. The era when we make excuses for terrorists and release them from Guantanamo is over. The era when it is deemed racist to secure our borders is over. The era when police are treated like villains and criminals like heroes is over. The era when being a Bible-believing Christian is equated with bigotry is over.

These misguided youth and the professors and celebrities who poison their minds need to rediscover faith in the God of our fathers and the Judeo-Christian principles that made America the greatest nation in history. They need to draw on the courage of those who went before us, fighting and dying for our freedom to say the most inane things. An awakening has begun, and they should join it. They need to draw on the vision of a black patriot like me, whose ancestors came as slaves but made it possible for me to inherit freedom and opportunity that is the envy of the world.

The MTV generation would do well to drop the safe spaces, puppies and safety pins and pick up a Bible, a Constitution and a flag, thanking God for the privilege we all have to be Americans.

