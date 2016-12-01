The Lesson of the Berlin Terror Attack: Don't Ignore Islamist Threats

( Reuters photo )

Hidden in the media coverage of the carnage at Berlin's Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas Market) was a hint or two that German intelligence had some previous indication that Christmas markets and other Christian holiday celebrations were potential targets for Muslim terrorists.

In actuality the warnings, both tactical and strategic, were not mere "indications"; they were clear for all who wished to heed them.

On Nov. 22, 2016, the U.S. State Department issued a stark warning for tourists to Europe, advising them of "credible information" of an attack on Christmas markets this holiday season.

The U.K.'s Express reported the warning in an article headlined, "Europe's Christmas markets at risk of ISIS terror attack, US warns tourists." "Credible information indicates the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or Da'esh), al-Qa'ida, and their affiliates continue to plan terrorist attacks in Europe, with a focus on the upcoming holiday season and associated events," said the release.

"U.S. citizens should exercise vigilance when attending large holiday events, visiting tourist sites, using public transportation and frequenting places of worship, restaurants, hotels, etc. ... Be aware of immediate surroundings and avoid large crowds, when possible," the warning concluded.

Even earlier this fall, on Sept. 14, 2016, under the headline, "Germany preparing for Nice-style attack as report says ISIS could strike at any time," the Express quoted a secret report from Germany's intelligence services predicting that Islamic terrorists can strike at any time in an "unconventional" manner like the truck massacre in Nice.

These tactical warnings were largely ignored by the public and were apparently of little practical utility to the German authorities, whom it appears did not harden the approaches to the Berlin Christmas Market. Nor did they have the personnel on hand to apprehend the hijacker who killed the Polish truck driver and then plowed the truck loaded with steel straight through the tents and stalls of the market, killing at least 12 visitors celebrating a Christian tradition dating back to the Late Middle Ages.

However, what's even worse is that of less utility to the German authorities were the clear strategic warnings given by the Muslim invaders 12 years ago in an interview with leading German magazine der Spiegel.

In 2005, in article titled, "What al‐Qaida Really Wants," Yassin Musharbash interviewed Jordanian journalist Fouad Hussein about his remarkable reporting on al‐Qaida's inner circle and his book al‐Zarqawi—al‐Qaida's Second Generation.

Hussein told Musharbash, "I interviewed a whole range of al‐Qaida (AQ) members with different ideologies to get an idea of how the war between the terrorists and Washington would develop in the future." What he then describes are seven phases the terror network hoped would establish an Islamic caliphate which the West will then be too weak to fight.

I will focus on just the final phases of the plan, but you can read the entire article and review the seven phases of the Muslim conquest of the West through this link.

The fifth phase, between 2013 and 2016, was to be the point at which an Islamic state, or caliphate, could be declared—and it was. The plan was that by this time, Western influence in the Islamic world would be so reduced and Israel weakened so much, that resistance will not be feared. Al‐Qaida hoped that by then the Islamic state will be able to bring about a new world order.

As 2016 closes, it is debatable how much of the fifth phase was accomplished. The caliphate was declared, and clearly American influence in the Islamic world has been much-weakened, but Israel remains strong.

However, it is certainly arguable that, thanks to Barack Obama, a new world order is emerging with Iran as the nuclear-armed Middle Eastern hegemon, Russian influence ascendant and, in the face of an expansive and aggressive China, the United States in retreat from the Western Pacific.

Now, here is the key point regarding the Berlin Christmas Market terrorist attack and the building tempo of Muslim terror: the sixth phase Hussein reported is that from 2016 onward there will a period of "total confrontation."

As soon as the caliphate has been declared, Hussein reported, the "Islamic army" it will create will instigate the conclusive "fight between the believers and the non‐believers" that was predicted by Osama bin Laden and is central to Muslim millennialism.

What does Phase Six look like?

Priests are murdered in their churches, Muslims demand an end to Germany's Oktoberfest, Christmas markets and Christian symbols are attacked. Priests remove nativity scenes to avoid offending Muslims, restaurants remove traditional pork dishes, Christians are ordered to "pray in silence" so as not to offend Muslim migrants and now in Germany, Christians are being forced to hide their Bibles due to death threats from migrant Muslims.

Knowing that Phase Six of the AQ plan for its war against the West was one of "total confrontation" why would Western leaders, such as Angela Merkel, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, invite millions of Muslim invaders into their country?

But they have.

And so, thanks in large measure to Angela Merkel, a Muslim army has successfully crossed the Mediterranean, European culture and nation-states are in full retreat, and Phase Six of the Muslim conquest of the West is well and successfully under way.

According to the AQ timeline in der Spiegel, we are now in the first year of the period of "total confrontation," and so far, the Islamist army is winning. It is time Western leaders such as Angela Merkel take the Muslim leadership at its word.

Postscript: And if you think it isn't happening in America, consider the increasing tempo of Muslim terrorist attacks, including bombings, mass murder and random stabbings, and the cultural war being waged that has seen even the mention of Christmas banned from the public square through the demands of Muslim Brotherhood fronts and terrorist-affiliated organizations.

George Rasley is editor of ConservativeHQ, a member of American MENSA and a veteran of over 300 political campaigns, including every Republican presidential campaign from 1976 to 2008. He served as lead advance representative for Governor Sarah Palin in 2008 and has served as a staff member, consultant or advance representative for some of America's most recognized conservative Republican political figures, including President Ronald Reagan and Jack Kemp. He served in policy and communications positions on the House and Senate staff, and during the George H.W. Bush administration he served on the White House staff of Vice President Dan Quayle.

This article was originally published at ConservativeHQ.com. Used with permission.

