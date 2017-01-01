President Trump: Storming of the Bastille 'Changed the Course of American History'

President Donald Trump may have his differences of opinion with French President Emanuel Macron on issues such as "climate change" and immigration, but he made it clear there is little space between them when it comes to defending freedom and liberty throughout the world.

During a press conference with Macron held Thursday at the Élysée Palace, the president made it abundantly clear how much America values its friendship with France.

"When the French people rose up and stormed the Bastille, it changed the course of human history," he said. "Our two nations are forever joined together by the spirit of revolution and the fight for freedom. France is America's first and oldest ally. A lot of people don't know that. Ever since General Lafayette joined the American fight for independence, our fates and fortunes have been tied unequivocally together. It was a long time ago, but we are together, and I think together, perhaps, more so than ever. The relationship is very good."

The president's visit is meant to commemorate the centennial of the United States' entry into World War I. He said he was there to remember the tens of thousands of American soldiers who gave their lives in "the valiant and very difficult struggle" as well as to pay tribute to the heroic deeds of French troops in defense of liberty.

"French and American patriots have fought together, bled together and died together in the fight for our countries and our civilizations," he said. "Today, we face new threats from rogue regimes like North Korea, Iran and Syria, and the governments that finance and support them. We also face grave threats from terrorist organizations that wage war on innocent lives.

"Tomorrow will mark one year since a joyous Bastille Day celebration in Nice turned into a massacre. We all remember that, how horrible that was. We mourn the 86 lives that were stolen, and we pray for their loved ones. We also renew our resolve to stand united against these enemies of humanity and to strip them of their territory, their funding, their networks and ideological support."

Watch the entire press conference in the video clip above.

