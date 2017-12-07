Faith Leaders' Visit to Oval Office Is Blowing Up the Internet

President Donald Trump prayed with a group of evangelical faith leaders Monday afternoon at the White House. ( Facebook photo )

The lead story, as of this writing, on the Drudge Report website is a photograph taken by Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of a prayer circle for President Donald Trump held earlier this month in the Oval Office.

The photos from the event are now blowing up the internet.

The prayer meeting was held Monday following a gathering of the president's evangelical advisory group at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House. Pastor Jim Garlow wrote about the experience—and his own special moment—in a post on Facebook that evening:

Okay. This hit me funny. A group of us were in meeting at the EOB—next to the White House. Unexpectedly Jared Kushner showed up. Then Vice President Mike Pence showed up. And he said President Trump wanted us to come to the Oval Office. We did. We were gathered around President Trump, seated at his desk for an official photograph. VP Pence saw me take out my phone, saw the look on my face that I so wanted a pic with my phone. The VP reached out his hand (not a word was said) took my phone, took the picture, handed the phone back to me!! I could not believe it. I just had a picture taken of me/us with the President—taken by the vice president of the United States!!! Am I the only person in the world to experience that ??

Garlow didn't post his photograph because he said he wanted to get permission from the White House before doing so. Tuesday evening, however, Howard-Browne posted his own photograph to his Facebook page, along with the following description:

Yesterday was very surreal for @ahowardbrowne & I. 30 years ago we came from South Africa to America as missionaries. Yesterday I was asked by Pastor Paula White-Cain to pray over our 45th President—what a humbling moment standing in the Oval Office—laying hands and praying for our President—Supernatural Wisdom, Guidance and Protection—who could ever even imagine—wow—we are going to see another great spiritual awakening #ovaloffice #westwing #whitehouse #washingtondc

He also posted several other photos from the Oval Office visit. Click here to see them all.

Highlight after all these years of fighting for America—standing in the Oval Office with President Donald J.Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and Pastor Paula White and other Faith Leaders—listening to our great President talk about America—Great Job Mr President—Great Job #ovaloffice #westwing #whitehouse #washingtondc PS thank you to Pastor Paula White for making a dream come true Late Tuesday night, Garlow posted his own photo, along with the following description: As I shared, a group of us (Faith Leaders) met with President Donald Trump yesterday. He was warm & so responsive. A total delight. And ... what is amazing, as I reported yesterday, this picture was taken on my cell phone by Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United States! (He saw my desire for a picture on my cell phone, stepped up to me, took my cell phone, without saying a word, took four pictures & handed the phone back to me!). Am I the only person in history to have a photo with the President- taken by the Vice President?!? An amazing moment. White-Cain hasn't posted anything about the prayer meeting on either her personal or ministry social media platforms. But another of the president's evangelical surrogates during the 2016 presidential campaign did. Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas posted what he described as the "ultimate selfie," along with the following comment: Always an honor to visit with our great President Donald J. Trump! Forget #FakeNewsMedia. Donald J. Trump is energized and determined to #MAGA! Howard-Browne's photo drew the attention of the UK's Daily Mail newspaper, which wrote an article about the prayer meeting. That, in turn, his what caught internet news aggregator Matt Drudge's attention.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction