FBI Dumps New Clinton Docs

Documents relating to the FBI's investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server were released Tuesday, just hours before FBI Director-designate Christopher Wray was scheduled to have his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. ( Reuters photo )

Just hours before FBI Director-designate Christopher Wray's scheduled Wednesday morning confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the FBI Record Vault, an online public transparency outlet, released nearly 370 pages of documents related to the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's now-infamous private email server.

Only parts of 42 pages of the document dump related to the investigation code-named "Midyear Exam"—can be read, but there's enough there to raise a lot of eyebrows. For starters, several documents were labeled "grand jury material," which suggests the seriousness of the investigation was much more than a mere "matter," as former Attorney General Loretta Lynch labeled it, or as a "security inquiry," as Clinton herself tried to describe it during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The documents demonstrate the lengths to which Clinton's attorneys conducted a well-orchestrated legal maneuver to keep as much out of the FBI's hands as possible, flying in the face of the former secretary of state's claims she was being fully forthcoming. Additionally, the documents suggest the bureau simply let her get away with it.

In one exchange, the FBI and Clinton's attorneys had a lengthy back-and-forth before the attorneys agreed to hand over one iPad and two BlackBerry smartphones. But when the bureau received them, neither BlackBerry had a SIM card, rendering them useless to the investigation. Her attorneys also told the FBI they could not locate an additional 13 mobile devices that had been identified as possibly being connected to the server.

"The new records show how badly the Obama Justice Department and FBI mishandled the Clinton email investigation," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, who has been leading the effort to uncover the truth about the private email server and the secrets it hid, told FOX News following the document dump. "They get the equivalent of wiped phones from the Clinton lawyers and do nothing?

"They were played by Mrs. Clinton's lawyers and didn't care. The Trump Justice Department needs to audit this mess and figure out if the Clinton matters need to be reopened or reinvigorated."

Click here to read the entire document dump.

