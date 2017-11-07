Mitch McConnell: Senate Will Keep Working Through First 2 Weeks of August

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has told fellow Senate Republicans to plan to skip the first two weeks of their traditional August recess while they work on several issues, including a health care bill. ( Reuters photo )

According to several news outlets, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has told Republicans that the Senate will skip the first two weeks of its traditional August recess to keep working on a health care bill.

POLITICO first reported the news Tuesday afternoon, quoting sources who attended a Senate GOP lunch earlier in the day. This would suggest President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders had succeeded in convincing a majority of their colleagues to keep working to get a bill passed before returning to their constituencies.

In addition to the health care bill, the Senate also faces a looming debt limit vote and the need to pass a budget by the end of September or face a government shutdown. All three issues are deeply intertwined, and Democrat obstruction on presidential appointments is only making matters worse for Republicans.

McConnell has not yet officially confirmed the news of the partial recess cancellation publicly.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction