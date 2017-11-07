Lance Wallnau Has a Potential Solution to the North Korea Problem

Jet-lagged and running on less than three hours' sleep, Dr. Lance Wallnau posted the above video Monday evening while traveling in Asia.

In the video, he offers a rather unorthodox solution the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and China's reluctance to help put an end to it. He's also got an explanation for Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, thoughts on how President Trump plays to the Asian church and why he's been labeled a "danger" to Singapore.

Noting that North Korea now has the capability of moving its missiles to different locations with the capability to strike Alaska and Hawaii—with other parts of the western continental United States within striking distance soon—he said President Donald Trump has been left with "no good choices, no good scenario." So, while his proposal might sound crazy, by his own admission, he said he thinks it would result in a much different response than the general nose-thumbing the president has gotten from China so far.

"This will freak them out—he can tell them he's going to prepare for the nuclear self-determination of Japan. Japan would become a nuclear balancing power. The last thing China wants is Japan with a nuclear weapon," he said. "The U.S. would no longer be the sole protector of the Asia-Pacific Rim ... He could nuclearize South Korea and Japan. I don't know how much China can do, but I think China would respond a lot differently to that."

Wallnau is urging Christians to pray over the situation, regardless of the diplomatic course the president may take. But he said we need to remember that North Korea is the biggest threat to America right now, not the Russia Narrative.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin "poked his finger" in the American electoral process not because of some deep-seated strategic gain arising from a major conflict with the U.S. but simply in retaliation for meddling in his nation's own political system by President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Putin's pro-Orthodox Christianity and anti-LGBT ideology was incompatible with the "New Liberal World Order" and made him a target for the left.

But, Wallnau believes God has him on a mission in Asia because it poses such a danger, not just to America, but the entire world. He's been traveling to China, Thailand, Singapore and Japan, and during those travels, he's seen the intense interest the church there has had in the American political process.

"The church in China, the church in Singapore, the church in Asia, had more interest—and the ratings prove it—in the [2016 presidential] election than any election in American history because they were praying America would not go down and be destroyed," he said. "They were convinced Hillary would've been a bad thing, even though the media is pro-Hillary, even the government's pro-Hillary."

Wallnau was initially denied entry into Singapore, however, because "Deep State Obama people" deemed him to be "dangerous" and alerted the Singapore government, he said. Outside of the Rev. Franklin Graham, who has been openly critical of Islam, it was unprecedented to block an American pastor from entering the country, he said.

"This isn't persecution because of stupidity," he added. "It's because the moment you become a prophetic voice outside the church mountain and get involved in economics, governments and other affairs the devil cares about, the devil will try to block you."

Watch the entire video in the clip above.

