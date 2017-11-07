President Trump: It's Time to Turn Off the Noise From Washington

President Donald Trump wants to "turn off the noise from Washington, D.C." and hear directly from the American people ahead of the six-month mark of his administration. ( Reuters photo )

In a new email to supporters sent out by the Republican National Committee on his behalf, President Donald Trump is inviting Americans to respond to a questionnaire about the government and his leadership ahead of the six-month mark of his administration next week.

The email, which was obtained by Charisma Caucus, states:

Politicians have spent too much time bickering and not enough time listening. So today we're turning off that awful, blistering noise of Washington.

Instead, I want to hear from you.

I want to hear from the American heartland—the real America that lives outside of the DC-media fantasy world.

With our six-month mark approaching, I want you to take the Listening to America Survey to tell me the true sentiments, concerns and interests of real America.

The mainstream media and Hollywood dominate the airwaves and drown out the voices of the real hardworking Americans who make our country run.

They love to tell you how you feel. Enough!

The only person that can speak for you is you.

Just like on the campaign, I always like to go directly to the people. I asked our supporters to help prepare for our three big debates against Hillary. I asked what issues we should address. I asked for help creating our platform. And I take our message straight to you through emails and social media.

So please take this moment to turn off the very loud noise of Washington and take the Listening to America Survey before our six-month mark approaches.

