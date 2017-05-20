Report: Obama Administration Holdouts Have Been Hiding Clinton Emails

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton believes Obama administration holdovers are stalling efforts to get to the bottom of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server scandal. ( Reuters photo )

Ginny Thomas, in a report for The Daily Caller, interviewed Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton about his many lawsuits against the federal government in the quest to finally uncover the truth about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails.

What he shared with her might be a bit of a shock to some, but to most, it's just disappointing. According to the government watchdog group's leader, leftover Obama administration appointees are still shielding the former secretary of state from the consequences of her unsecured, private "homebrew" email server.

Thomas wrote, in part:

Fitton is losing patience with politicians. Citizens, he declared, "don't have to take it from the politicians. They work for you. You don't work for them."

And the media, he charged, are missing the biggest scandal. "There's been no evidence there's been any collusion, like the left likes to fantasize about, between the Trump campaign and the Russians," Fitton told The DCNF, "but there is evidence that the Trump team was spied upon by the Obama administration using this 'Russia connection,' which is really weak, as a pretext."

Fitton is appalled by the newly unfolding crimes of misuse of classified information and the unlawful leaking of this information to the media by President Donald Trump's opponents inside the government.

Surveillance of opponents, Fitton says, is right in line with the Obama administration's use of the IRS against political opponents.

Fitton thinks Trump must start "draining the swamp" by reducing the size and scope of the massive federal government. He also mentioned the need to turn off the federal taxpayer spigot to left-wing interest groups, which he said should be privately—not publicly—funded.

Thomas also wrote that Fitton doesn't have a lot of confidence that Congress will adequately investigate what is going on. Click here to read the entire report.

