Jerry Boykin: We're Already in World War III

Family Research Council Vice President Army Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin (ret.) told the audience on Friday's episode of "The Jim Bakker Show" that we're already in the midst of World War III. ( Video screenshot image )

Army Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin (ret.), who now serves as vice president of the Family Research Council, knows a lot about war.

Over the course of his 36-year military career, he commanded Delta Force, and he was directly involved in a number of very high profile military operations, including the attempt to rescue the Iranian hostages in 1980, the manhunt for Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in 1992, and the "Blackhawk Down" incident during the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. He also served as Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence from 2002 to 2007.

During a taped interview last week and broadcast on Friday's episode of The Jim Bakker Show, the general said many people probably thought the depictions of Christians beheaded for their faith in Revelation were merely metaphors, but they are now learning they were much more literal. That's because we're already in World War III, he said.

"We're already there," he told the host. "It's not the tank-against-tank we had in World War II, or the jungles of Vietnam. This is a war being fought by other means. It's is an economic war. Stop and think. You want to know what'll destroy the world, you want to control the world? Control the economy. Control the global economy."

Boykin pointed to the run on U.S. money markets in 2008 as a prime example. Congress was forced to step in and shut down the markets. But that run was a cyber warfare attack on the U.S., most likely perpetrated by the Chinese, he said.

"If they can shut our markets down, manipulate our markets, they control us," he added. "Then you look at not only the cyber warfare, but you look at the terrorism, which is a global threat. What is a world war if it's not a global situation? So I would say to you, in my view, we're in World War III. We just haven't yet recognized it."

Bakker asked if anyone in Washington, D.C., is listening to the experts, like Boykin, who are sounding the alarm. The general said "that's the question" now, but added that President Donald Trump is more inclined to listen to those experts.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=456069255" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=456069255" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

But those who would wage war against America are already inside its borders, he added. The Muslim Brotherhood, which wears many different "peaceful" faces such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Islamic Society in North America, and the Muslim Student Association, has been recognized by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as a terrorist organization.

Boykin said it's time the U.S. did the same.

In speaking with Border Patrol agents, he said those illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border aren't just "poor Mexican day workers." They are finding Qurans, prayer books, prayer rugs and terrorist training manuals on the U.S. side of the border.

"That means they're coming out of Mexico in America. Now, for what purpose?" he asked. "Well, they're going into these cells.

"After San Bernardino, I went out to do a leadership training for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and I pulled one of the sheriff's deputies aside, and I said, 'Are you worried that there are more cells like that one in San Bernardino operating in your area?' They said, 'General, we're worried there are cells like that all over this country.'

"Our Border Patrol is seeing them coming across that border and they can't stop it."

Click here to watch the entire interview (go to 20:22 mark to see the conversation about World War III). Also, click here to see Day 1 of the Bakkers' interview with Boykin, and click here to see Day 2 of the wide-ranging interview.

Charisma's Special Anointing Bundle. Get Charisma magazine plus these 2 Books - The Deborah Anointing & The Esther Anointing for only $24.97. Subscribe Now!

Hearing God's voice changes everything. You'll gain clarity, purpose and direction for your life. Start your journey to live your Life in the Spirit. Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.