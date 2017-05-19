Aaron Klein: James Comey's 7 Credibility Issues

Breitbart News investigative reporter Aaron Klein pointed to seven reasons why we should doubt former FBI Director James Comey's credibility. ( Reuters photo )

Breitbart News' Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein is one of the best investigative journalists working today, but he didn't have to dig very deep to find problems with the credibility of former FBI Director James Comey and the reports that he was pressured by President Donald Trump to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn's links to the Russian government.

He wrote:

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that President Donald Trump tried during a private meeting to convince then-FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, who was fired as national security adviser.

The charge, strongly denied by the White House, relies on a memo the Times reported was written by Comey shortly after the meeting with Trump, propelling the issue of the fired FBI chief's credibility to centerstage.

He went into great detail, but he essentially broke down the credibility issue to these seven points:

Comey repeatedly failed to seek the recusal of Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch from the Hillary Clinton email probe despite his reported concerns about her partiality. Comey violated FBI tradition, bypassed the Justice Department and went rogue on several occasions in a manner that clearly impacted the 2016 presidential election. Comey made legal pronouncements about Clinton's email case. Comey reportedly allowed Lynch to persuade him into publicly minimizing the FBI's criminal investigation into Clinton's email server. Comey denied leaking under oath—days before leaks from a one-on-one dinner with Trump. Comey was accused of mischaracterizing Huma Abedin's role regarding emails found by the FBI on Anthony Weiner's laptop. Comey reportedly allowed the Obama administration to "shut down" a request to publicize the Russia probe last summer, raising questions about political motives.

Click here to read the entire analysis.

