New Sheriff in Town: President Trump Hires a Big Name to Join DHS

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke told a Wisconsin radio host he has accepted a post within the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration. ( Reuters photo )

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has been a pretty popular guy with any Republicans, conservatives and Christians over the past several years, with many making it known they would like to see him in some form of law enforcement capacity in the Trump administration.

They're going to get exactly what they wanted.

The sheriff called into Wisconsin talk radio host Vicki McKenna's afternoon program on WISN-AM to make the announcement that he will be leaving his post to take a position an an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security. He will depart his current job sometime in June to take his new post, he said.

"I'm both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position by Secretary [John] Kelly working for the Trump administration," he said. "It will be specifically in the Office of Partnership and Programs with several branches in there. We will liaison with state and local government and with the private sector, and in one that is very near and dear to me, we will liaison with local, state and tribal law enforcement."

Clarke said his goal is ensure DHS is able to better serve state and local government and law enforcement. He discussed a "two-way" relationship in which they feel like real stakeholders in protecting their communities and the nation as a whole.

He said it would be "a huge undertaking."

"It's going to be a huge learning curve for me," he added. "I'm going to get in there and figure out the landscape; learn the people. I'll be developing who I have interplay with. And then figure out, after I talk with Secretary Kelly, figure out a strategy to create this better liaison between the Department of Homeland Security and our state and local partners."

Listen to the entire interview in the clip above.

