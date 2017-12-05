Tony Perkins: 5 Ways Progressives Have Intensified Their War on Our Values and Freedom

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins explained in a recent email how progressives are intensifying their war against traditional values. ( Video screenshot image )

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins wants to know how the year 2017 will be remembered.

"How will we remember the year 2017? What will we say?" he asked in a recent email to supporters obtained by Charisma Caucus. "'We had our chance—and we seized the day. We did it.' Or, 'We missed our chance. We failed.'?"

Perkins wrote that with the combination of the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress, plus an overwhelming majority of "friendly" GOP-controlled state legislatures, 2017 is the year "we can truly turn America around." But, after the first four months of the year, it's become obvious that turning things around won't be a simple process.

"The left is pulling out the stops to destroy President Trump and to stop conservatives any way they can," he wrote. Then, he shared five ways in which the political left is intensifying its way on our values and freedom:

Igniting an explosion of propaganda sold to Americans as "news." The mainstream media are overwhelmingly committed to undermining President Trump and the conservative cause. We now know that many supposedly nonpartisan journalists were heavily—even financially—committed to Hillary Clinton's candidacy for president. Destroying public trust and spreading confusion. The media are hard at work in supporting the leftist agitators by spewing "fake news" and sounding the alarm about nonexistent crises virtually every day -- dutifully affirmed and repeated by liberals in Congress and statehouses across the nation -- all designed to deceive the American people. Unleashing lawless radicals in the streets and town meetings. It's now evident that Barack Obama is behind the mobilization of tens of thousands of radical agitators to shout down conservative members of Congress when they hold town meetings back in their districts and states. Maintaining a shadow government working against the American government. Obama appointees who are still serving as unelected bureaucrats inside the federal government are now working against the Trump White House, essentially operating as a sort of "shadow government" from within the government itself. A torrent of suspicious leaks, some of them endangering our national security, as well as several other outrages, have made it painfully clear that enemies of America are at work inside the federal bureaucracy. Coordinating and unifying the falsehood and disruption. The left is obviously unified in its anti-Trump messaging, and its attacks are clearly coordinated across the entire spectrum of liberal media platforms and organizations.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1701990970" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1701990970" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

"While the left threatens with a new level of agitation, I am encouraged," he wrote. "We have already made remarkable progress, and looking ahead, we have a golden opportunity to make even greater progress."

Perkins then shared a number of strategies FRC Action is already engaged in, including:

We're working faithfully with conservatives on the Hill to craft and pass crucial pro-family legislation.

We're working to see the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act passed to spare countless babies from an agonizing death by abortion.

We're working with the Trump administration to unravel and reverse a whole host of extremely damaging executive orders issued by President Obama before he left office.

We're working to defund Planned Parenthood.

We're working toward repeal of the oppressive Johnson Amendment, the utterly unconstitutional law that muzzles the free speech of pastors and others doing faith-based work through churches and nonprofit organizations.

We're just months away from implementing our plan to build upon the base of conservatives in Congress for the 2018 election.

"And there's much more, of course," he wrote. "But here is the bottom line: For the first time in eight long years, we are not obligated to play defense. We can get a terrific array of positive things accomplished—if we are willing to do the enormous amount of work that it's going to require."

In closing, Perkins reminded his supporters of President John Quincy Adams' famous phrase: "Duty is mine; results are God's."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.