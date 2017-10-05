Ambassador: 'If the U.S. Moves an Inch' North Korea Will Strike

North Korean Ambassador to the United Kingdom Choe Il issued a direct threat to the United States in his first interview with the British media. ( Video screenshot image )

In his first-ever interview with the British media, North Korea's new ambassador to the United Kingdom waited no time to ratchet up the pressure in his country's high stakes game of "nuclear chicken" with the United States and President Donald Trump.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News—the UK's equivalent of FOX News Channel—Ambassador Choe Il said dictator Kim Jong-un was not afraid to continue its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile testing programs. He completely dismissed sanctions against his country as "baseless" and "illegal."

Asked about the threat of pre-emptive action by the U.S., he issued his own threat:

"We are developing our nuclear strength to respond to that kind of attack by the US. If the US attacks us, our military and people are fully ready to respond to any kind of attack.

"The US cannot attack us first. If the US moves an inch, then we are ready to turn to ashes any available strategic assets of the US."

Click here for the entire interview. It came at the same time the "hacktivist" group Anonymous released a new video warning the world to prepare for World War III. In the video, it states:

"All the signs of a looming war on the Korean peninsula are surfacing. Watching as each country moves strategic pieces into place. But unlike past world wars, although there will be ground troops, the battle is likely to be fierce, brutal and quick. It will also be globally devastating, both on environmental and economical levels ...

"This is a real war with real global consequences," the group explains. "With three superpowers drawn into the mix, other nations will be coerced into choosing sides, so what do the chess pieces look like so far?"

