President Trump's Executive Order on Religious Freedom a Step in the Right Direction

U.S. President Donald Trump shown an executive order on promoting free speech and Religious Liberty during a National Day of Prayer event at the Rose Garden of the White House ( REUTERS/Carlos Barria )

The American Family Association (AFA, www.afa.net) is applauding President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order today that will greatly enhance religious freedom protections.

Earlier this year, more than 120,000 people signed AFA's petition calling on President Trump to make these protections a priority.

"As promised, I made sure these petitions were delivered to the White House earlier this week," said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "For the past eight years, people of faith, specifically Christians, have been marginalized and punished for their religious beliefs. Both the federal government and state governments have participated in this marginalization.

"When I attended the National Prayer Breakfast in February," he continued, "President Trump said something that certainly encouraged evangelicals: '... I want to express clearly today to the American people that my administration will do everything in its power to defend and protect religious liberty in our land.'

"While this executive order is not as strong as the original draft, it is a step in the right direction," Wildmon concluded. "Of specific concern is a consistent trend of the government requiring Christians to abandon their faith as the price of engagement in the public square. AFA would like to see President Trump, along with Congress, utilize his authority to protect people in the free exercise of their First Amendment liberties."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.