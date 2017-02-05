Prophecy: The Next 100 Days May Impact Our Nation for the Next 40 Years

Jon and Jolene Hamill say they have been commissioned by God to pray over the next 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration, which they say may have long-lasting effects for our nation. ( Reuters photo )

Jon and Jolene Hamill, co-founders of Lamplighter Ministries, live inside the lion den that is Washington, D.C., which gives them a unique perspective on the need for prayer over our nation's government and its leaders.

In a new article they submitted to the Elijah List, the Hamills say the Lord recently commissioned them to cover the next 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration in prayer. Big things are coming, they said, which could have a long-lasting impact on our nation.

They wrote, in part:

His counsel is that these next 100 days are at least equally as important as the first! Opportunities and decisions during this time may actually impact our nation for the next 40 years. Though I feel a strong unction prophetically on this, current events are clearly bearing witness as well.

We must keep watch. In this season between Passover and Pentecost especially, we must receive heaven's scrolls to frame our future.

On Wednesday April 12, the second day of Passover, I dreamt I was on a high hill overlooking the Promised Land. I saw both our view of Washington, D.C., and a view of Israel's Jezreel Valley from Tel Megiddo. Yes, in the dream, Washington, D.C. was superimposed on Armageddon. From this vantage, the Lord called us to the 100-day watch.

Honestly that's kind of unsettling. But though a clear warning was conveyed in the dream, the Spirit's primary emphasis was actually good news. It is time to secure the harvest. God is calling us all to begin taking His Promised Land.

Before we go there, let's focus more specifically on the view in the dream. From our prayer perch, Jolene and I actually overlooked the seats of authority for all three branches of our government—the White House, the Capitol and the Supreme Court. We also saw a portion of the Pentagon. It's awesome that our weekly prayer calls and declarations are resounding to the highest seats of power. No King, but Jesus!

It was this view of Washington. D.C., that a view of Jezreel was superimposed on. Jezreel is the site of countless wars—from the days of Abraham to Gideon, Solomon and beyond. Jezebel was cast down from her tower there. Hosea's Bride was restored there. As a child, Jesus grew up overlooking this valley, and learned to pray there. Revelation bears witness that Har Megiddo or Armageddon will be the site of a cataclysmic battle between good and evil, marking the end of days. That said, war was not the primary emphasis of the Spirit in this dream. It was harvest!

Note that for the first time in centuries, the previously uninhabited land known as the Jezreel Valley, now produces a vast amount of the produce for Israel. Jezreel has become Israel's breadbasket—just as the biblical prophets foresaw.

The Hamills had much, much more to share. Click here to read the entire article at the Elijah List website.

