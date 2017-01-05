President Donald Trump has stated that he intends to nominate his next Supreme Court justice from "The List" he unveiled during the 2016 presidential campaign. ( Reuters photo )

Many naysayers have suggested that now that President Donald Trump has nominated a judge from "The List," which he unveiled during the 2016 presidential campaign, he is no longer obligated to continue placing conservative jurists on the Supreme Court.

While that may technically be true, the president has put those concerns to rest with a new interview published Monday by The Washington Times. In it, he says "The List" isn't going anywhere, because he intends to name another of the people on it to fill his next Supreme Court vacancy, which could come as soon as this summer.

The report states:

You'll have hundreds of cases decided by 5-4, and you got that. So that's a great legacy," the president said, noting that at 49, Justice Gorsuch has decades of important decisions ahead of him.

Mr. Trump shook the election campaign last year when he announced a list of 21 potential Supreme Court nominees, selected with the help of the Federalist Society and The Heritage Foundation. The list was an instant hit with conservatives and helped cement the candidate's support among the Republican base.

"It's a great list. From the moment I put that list out, it solved that problem. And I was proud to say it was my idea," he said.

Mr. Trump said he has heard rumors that one of the justices will retire when the current court session ends in June but that he doesn't have any inside knowledge.

"I don't know. I have a lot of respect for Justice Kennedy, but I just don't know," Mr. Trump said, referring to the senior member of the bench, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. "I don't like talking about it. I've heard the same rumors that a lot of people have heard. And I have a lot of respect for that gentleman, a lot."

Mr. Trump said conservative voters should be assured that his next choice will be "really talented and of our views." Asked specifically whether he would pick from the list of candidates he put forward in the campaign, Mr. Trump was unequivocal: "Yes," he said, adding, "That list was a big thing."

