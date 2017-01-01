Report: Plans for President Trump to Visit Israel Being Finalized

Plans for President Donald Trump to visit Israel at the end of May are currently being finalized, according to several media reports from the Israeli media.

The president is expected to make his first foreign visits as commander-in-chief at that time, and the reports suggest he asked to have the Israel trip added to the itinerary. This follows some very strong words of support for the Jewish state made during remarks Tuesday at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

He said:

I am deeply moved to stand before those who survived history's darkest hour. Your cherished presence transforms this place into a sacred gathering.

Thank you, Tom Bernstein, Alan Holt, Sara Bloomfield and everyone at the Holocaust Memorial Council and Museum for your vital work and tireless contributions.

We are privileged to be joined by Israel's Ambassador to the United States, a friend of mine—he's done a great job and said some wonderful words—Ron Dermer. The State of Israel is an eternal monument to the undying strength of the Jewish people. The fervent dream that burned in the hearts of the oppressed is now filled with the breath of life and the Star of David waves atop a great nation arisen from the desert ...

This is my pledge to you: We will confront anti-Semitism. We will stamp out prejudice. We will condemn hatred. We will bear witness. And we will act. As president of the United States, I will always stand with the Jewish people—and I will always stand with our great friend and partner, the State of Israel."

Watch the video above to hear his complete remarks.

Details of the trip will likely be announced next month, once they have been finalized. An advance team is reportedly expected to arrive in the next week or two to begin coordinating the visit.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.