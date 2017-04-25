You Won't Believe the Lengths Hillary's Staffers Went to in Order to Protect a Clinton Foundation Donor

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's Department of State staffers threatened the son of a foreign leader with an IRS audit if he didn't pressure his mother's government to stop investigating a major donor to the Clinton Foundation. ( Reuters photo )

While Democrats continue to push the narrative that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 election, they've turned a blind eye to the dirty dealings of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But a new report Wednesday, written by the Daily Caller's Richard Pollock, exposes the heinous lengths to which Department of State staffers would go during her tenure to protect high-level donors to the Clinton Foundation. They would even go so far as to threaten the relatives of foreign leaders who were permanent U.S. residents with IRS audits.

Pollock reports:

A Bangladesh government commission was investigating multiple charges of financial mismanagement at Grameen Bank, beginning in May 2012. Muhammad Yunus, a major Clinton Foundation donor, served as managing director of the bank.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and permanent U.S. resident, recalled the account of the threatened IRS audit to TheDCNF. The allegations mark the first known instance in the U.S. that Clinton's Department of State used IRS power to intimidate a close relative of a friendly nation's head of state on behalf of a Clinton Foundation donor.

Wazed told TheDCNF it was "astounding and mind-boggling" that senior State Department officials between 2010 and 2012 repeatedly pressured him to influence his mother to drop the commission investigation.

The commission report was released in early 2013.

"They threatened me with the possibility of an audit by the Internal Revenue Service," he said. "I have been here legally for 17 years and never had a problem. But they said, 'well, you know, you might get audited.'"

"They would say over and over again, 'Yunus has powerful friends' and we all knew they were talking of Secretary Clinton. Everybody knew it was Mrs. Clinton," Wazed told TheDCNF.

Click here to read the entire report.

