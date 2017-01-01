Forget About 'Universal Pre-K' ... Liberals Have Moved On

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has launched the latest battle over education by insisting upon universal "3-K" education in his city. ( Reuters photo )

Liberals have moved on past their fight for "universal pre-K" education, and are literally attempting to establish a nanny state by which they will indoctrinate your children from the cradle to the grave.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday he is launching this next phase in this assault on parental rights and responsibility:

On the day we launched our campaign for mayor outside of my home in Brooklyn in 2013, I pledged that if elected, I would fight to provide universal early education for our children —no matter their families' means or the borough they call home.

I made that pledge because quality, early childhood education not only dramatically improves a child's chance of success in life, it is a key step to reducing inequality in our city. Four years later, thanks to the hard work and commitment of so many of you, we have universal pre-K for all of our 4-year-olds—70,000 of them.

But I believe we can take this vision a step further in New York City:

Yesterday morning, I announced that we are launching a plan to bring free, full-day, high-quality education to every 3-year-old in New York City. The program will begin this Fall in two districts—one in Central Brooklyn, the other in the South Bronx—with a goal of universal access by 2021.

This will be harder than Pre-K. It will take more time, and we'll need help to make it happen, but it will be one of the smartest investments we will ever make. Add your name to say you support 3-K for All in New York City.

Families all across New York City have shared stories with me about how free, universal Pre-K has changed their lives. That free education not only gives parents the peace of mind that their children have an opportunity to start a lifetime of learning on the right path, but the extra year of free education saves the average family an average of $10,000 a year.

We will expand the program to 3-year-olds for the same reasons we started the effort for 4-year-olds the day I was sworn in:

We do it to give every kid a chance to get their education off on the right foot, from the earliest age, which study after study has shown leads to greater economic success, healthier lives and a better chance of breaking the cycle of poverty.

Yesterday we took the first step of realizing the promise of 3-K for All of New York City's 3-year-olds. But getting to universality will require all of us standing up and making our voices heard about the importance of the plan.

On this very subject, the Bible states, in Proverbs 22:6, "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it." The battle lines have been redrawn by liberals; it is up to us to answer the call.

