Almost 100 Days In: Where Does President Trump Rank?

Despite being labeled a failure by Democrats and the liberal mainstream media, President Donald Trump has put up some rather impressive numbers during his first 100 days in office. ( Reuters photo )

As Democrats and the compliant liberal mainstream media would have you believe the first (almost) 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration have been an abject failure in every measurable way.

But, the White House has released some numbers Tuesday that belie that narrative (as usual). Instead, they offer some insight as to why liberals might be going out of their way to paint the president in a negative light.

The numbers are broken down by three metrics:

Congressional Review Act —this has only been around since President Bill Clinton was in office, but the president and the Republican-led Congress have used it 13 times to roll back Obama-era rules and regulations that have been detrimental to economic prosperity in America. Prior to the Trump administration, the CRA had been implemented just once.

—this has only been around since President Bill Clinton was in office, but the president and the Republican-led Congress have used it 13 times to roll back Obama-era rules and regulations that have been detrimental to economic prosperity in America. Prior to the Trump administration, the CRA had been implemented just once. Executive Actions —some might say this is not something to brag about, but the president has issued 30 executive orders during the course of his first 100 days, with more likely to come in the days ahead, which far outpaces even President Barack Obama. Here's how that compares to his most recent predecessors: Obama, 19 President George W. Bush, 11 Clinton, 13 President George H.W. Bush, 11 President Ronald Reagan, 18

—some might say this is not something to brag about, but the president has issued 30 executive orders during the course of his first 100 days, with more likely to come in the days ahead, which far outpaces even President Barack Obama. Here's how that compares to his most recent predecessors: New Laws Enacted —Working with the Republican-led Congress, which has been labeled a "do-nothing Congress" by liberals and conservatives alike, the president has signed 28 pieces of legislation into law, which is more than any president since Harry S. Truman signed 55 into law during his first 100 days in office. Here's how that compares to his most recent predecessors: Obama, 11 George W. Bush, 7 Clinton, 24 George H.W. Bush, 18 Reagan, 9

—Working with the Republican-led Congress, which has been labeled a "do-nothing Congress" by liberals and conservatives alike, the president has signed 28 pieces of legislation into law, which is more than any president since Harry S. Truman signed 55 into law during his first 100 days in office. Here's how that compares to his most recent predecessors:

As you can see, by these three measurements, the president has accomplished far more than Democrats and the liberal media have given him credit for. Is that because most of his actions have been meant to roll back Obama-era laws, rules and regulations, and to diminish the influence of the federal government over the daily lives of everyday Americans?

It would certainly seem so.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.