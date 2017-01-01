Prophecy: Governmental Anointing in Double Portions

Lana Vawser said in a new word she shared over the weekend that the Lord is releasing Elijah prophets to advance His kingdom. ( Public domain image )

In yet another confirmation from the Lord that He is releasing Elijah prophets to advance His kingdom, Lana Vawser shared a word over the weekend with readers of Elijah List regarding the season that is now upon us.

In this powerful new prophecy, she shared that the Lord told her He will release the "blueprints and strategies" for our earthly assignments. This, she said will lead to the supernatural "breaking of dams."

"'Many of you shall now be known as those who are carrying the breaker anointing in such powerful ways that wherever you go, where I am leading you, you will step in and the dams will break,'" she shared on behalf of the Spirit. "'Generational dams will break and release the flood and tidal wave of My Spirit bringing healing, breakthrough and healing to people, places and areas that have been locked down for generations. These strategic breakthrough moments, through My rhema word being declared, are so important and strategic that they will be known as history-making moments.'"

Vawser wrote the Lord is saying now is the time for the prophets to stand strong, and that their role will be to serve as "activators." The word she shared also noted there will be an increase in angelic activity, and that the Lord's glory will be revealed in ways like never before.

"'Many of you are stepping into your governmental anointing in double portions,'" she added. "'What I am about to do and lead you into is completely new, but I have been preparing you and you are ready.

"'You are crossing over and that's why the enemy is raging mad. Rejoice! As you lean in, you are overcoming and are about to see Me move in a way that will leave you on your face before Me—undone by My power and My love like never before.'"

Click here to read the entire article at the Elijah List website.

