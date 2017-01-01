Here's What Edward Snowden Thought of Monday's Intelligence Briefing

Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden "live tweeted" his reactions to Monday's House Intelligence Committee briefing. ( Reuters photo )

With the liberal mainstream media obsessed about what FBI Director James Comey might—or might not—say about alleged ties between the Russian government and President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, someone else was looking for evidence that might suggest the real story.

Edward Snowden, the former NSA operative who released thousands of documents to WikiLeaks, spent the morning "live tweeting" about the House Intelligence Committee's briefing from Comey and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers. Here's what he wrote:

Red flag: NSA Director careful to discuss only who can unmask USP identities in reporting, not who can access collection involving USPs.

How many communications in which at least one participant is American are held by the NSA? The question not answered in Congress today.

Congress conflates legality and morality. The Flynn leak was unlawful, but revealing official deception is moral.

A member of Congress (Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.)) asked the Director of the FBI if journalists can be imprisoned for doing their jobs (reporting on classified information). Worse: Comey didn't say "no."

This is simply not true (that leaks are deterred by "locking someone up"). Even monstrously unjust sentences (Manning) have been shown insufficient to deter the next whistle-blower.

You want to know how to stop the next whistle-blower? Stop breaking the [obscenity] law.

Snowden ended by retweeting the following comment from famed journalist Carl Bernstein:

""I can state w/confidence that many intel members now decrying 'leaks' of classified info have themselves 'leaked' classified info knowingly."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.