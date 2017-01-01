Report: Government Spied on President Trump 'For Years'

According to documents obtained by InfoWars.com, the NSA has been spying upon the conversations of President Donald Trump and employees of the Trump Organization for years. ( Reuters photo )

The scandal surrounding whether or not the U.S. government had been monitoring the communications of President Donald Trump took a new twist over the weekend when InfoWars.com released a new report documenting surveillance against the Trump Organization that had been ongoing "for years" before the 2016 election.

Investigative journalist Jerome Corsi authored the report, which stated:

Michael Zullo, formerly the commander and chief investigator of the Cold Case Posse (CCP), a special investigative group created in 2006 in the office of Joseph M. Arpaio, formerly the sheriff in Maricopa County, an Arizona State Certified Law Enforcement Agency, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, provided sections of the database to Infowars.com.

The electronic surveillance database, provided to Zullo by a whistle-blower in 2013, was apparently created by the NSA as part of the NSA's illegal and unconstitutional Project Dragnet electronic surveillance of U.S. citizens, first revealed by news reports published in 2005, as further documented by the revelations of whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013.

Sheriff Arpaio and Chief Investigator Zullo have identified dozens of entries at various addresses, including both Trump Tower in New York City and Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, under which Donald Trump was apparently under NSA electronic surveillance from 2004, during President George W. Bush's term of office, through 2009, the first year of President Obama's presidency.

The report lists dozens of Trump Organization facilities and personnel whose phone conversations were intercepted by the NSA. Click here to read the entire report.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.