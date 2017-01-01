Obama Administration Fast-Tracked After-School Satanist Clubs While Cracking Down on Churches

Satanist symbol Baphomet. ( Reuters )

The IRS gave fast-track approval for "After-School Satan Clubs" under President Obama.

The federal tax agency took only 10 days to grant tax-exempt status for the Satan clubs.

That news comes after Judicial Watch obtained the records.

"The IRS fast-tracked a deranged satanic cult to operate as a nonprofit in taxpayer-funded elementary schools," the group states on its website.

It's unclear why Obama administration IRS appointees gave Satan clubs such special treatment back in 2014 after they had been stonewalling dozens of Tea Party, conservative and Christian groups for years.

Regarding that scandal, Judicial Watch says it "obtained piles of government records showing how the IRS illegally colluded with another federal agency to single out groups with conservative-sounding terms..."

Meanwhile, the satanic organization behind the clubs is working to target any schools that have a "Good News Club," launching After School Satan Clubs there to counteract the Christian influence.

The IRS application reveals one Tacoma, Washington, school official's concern based on the following quote from the Satanic Temple's website:

"The Satanic Temple is not interested in operating After School Satan Clubs in school districts that are not already hosting the Good News Club. However, The Satanic Temple ultimately intends to have After School Satan Clubs operating in every school district where the Good News Club is represented."

