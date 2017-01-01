African American Pastor: 'Arrest Snoop Dogg Now'

In the new video for the song "Lavender," Snoop Dogg is depicted shooting a clown stand-in for President Donald Trump. Now an African American pastor is demanding he be investigated and arrested for threatening the president. ( Video screenshot image )

Following the rapper Snoop Dogg's release of a video in which he mocks shooting President Donald Trump, one African American pastor is demanding the celebrity be arrested for making a threat against the commander in chief.

Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson has called on the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, and the Secret Service to investigate and arrest Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr., otherwise known as Snoop Dogg, as well as the directors of the video for the song "Lavender," Jesse Wellens and James DeFina. In the video, Snoop Dogg shoots a clown-faced Trump stand-in with a replica gun.

The rapper's lyrics also encourage shooting police officers.

Peterson issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

Snoop Dogg and the directors of this disgusting video should be locked up for encouraging the assassination of President Trump. Enough is enough. This video is no laughing matter. The mock assassination of Donald Trump and lyrics encouraging the shooting of police are like pouring gasoline on a fire. There are angry people in this country who hate Donald Trump and want to harm him. We've seen people inspired by radical left-wing groups like Black Lives Matter carry out violence against Trump supporters and kill police officers in Dallas, TX. Snoop's music reaches millions of angry youth, and he is affiliated with gang members, so, it's possible for this video to incite these people.

If a white artist and director depicted a mock assassination of Barack Obama, politicians and 'activists'—especially members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Black Lives Matter—would be outraged. But since Donald Trump is a white Republican these hypocrites are silent. What a shame. This is the wrong message to send to black youth who are suffering not because of 'racism,' but as a result of being raised by angry single black mothers without fathers.

Snoop Dogg has a history of violence. In 1996, he was acquitted of first-and second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a gang member; the jury deadlocked on the manslaughter charge. On a song titled 'Deep Cover,' also known as '187,' Snoop raps about murdering undercover police. And throughout his career, Snoop has boasted about his affiliation with the Rollin' 20 Crips.

Peterson is the founder and president of BOND, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to "Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man." He's an author, media commentator, columnist, and national radio/TV talk show host.

He is author of the book The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood. Click here to read his latest commentary, "Racism Does Not Exist."

