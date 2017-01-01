Tony Perkins: Here's How We Take Back the Supreme Court

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins is preparing to counter the left's attacks on Judge Neil Gorsuch next week. ( FRC photo )

In a fundraising email to supporters Thursday, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins explained how evangelical Christians can "take back" the Supreme Court from liberal secularists.

He then offered a bit of a history lesson:

In 1988 most people believed that Judge Robert Bork—who was the most qualified judge of his era—would be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Bork's nomination ended in disaster for America. Why?

The left launched an attack of lies that was so effective Bork lost in the Senate 58-42.

Bork's defeat led to horrific Supreme Court rulings that affect you today. In fact, that Supreme Court seat eventually went to Anthony Kennedy—the man who gave us same-sex marriage.

The sickening attack on Bork became a permanent term: "Borking." Destroying someone.

Don't be fooled. The Left may try to do it again to Donald Trump's nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Who may be trying to "Bork" the nominee of President Trump?

The ACLU—which has doubled its membership and collected more than $24 million in one weekend. They will use much of it to try to destroy President Trump's nomination of this fine conservative judge.

Planned Parenthood—which has also raised record amounts of money because they know Judge Gorsuch ruled for religious freedom for ministries numerous times.

Former President Obama who is staying in Washington, D.C., and has a network of loyalists trying to undermine the Trump administration—including the confirmation of Judge Gorsuch.

George Soros—a leftist radical billionaire who is helping fund President Obama's shadow network.

And that's just the beginning of the long list of opponents fighting to kill the Gorsuch nomination.

FRC is trying to raise $200,000 by Monday to gear up for what is likely to be a very contentious confirmation battle. Although the Senate unanimously confirmed his appointment to the federal bench just 11 years ago, it seems Democrats are planning to take their stalling tactics to a whole new level with Judge Gorsuch.

But the pro-family group isn't just preparing to fight for this nomination. President Trump in his first term could appoint up to three other justices to the high court, plus there are dozens of lower court vacancies yet to be filled by the White House.

This war is only just beginning.

