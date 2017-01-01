This Is How Far Democrats Will Go to Stop 'The Wall'

Democrats have refused to allow any bill that includes funding for President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall to come to a vote, which could trigger a government shutdown next month. ( Reuters photo )

How far are Democrats willing to go to block President Donald Trump's wall at the southern border with Mexico?

We'll find out for sure April 28. That's when the current funding mechanism keeping the federal government operating will expire. If the Democrats' demands aren't met, they insist they will allow the government to be shut down.

That is if Trump and congressional GOP leadership are unable to muster the votes in the Senate to block a filibuster.

According to a letter Senate Democrats sent to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, they refuse to vote for any bill that provides funding for the border wall. They also insist that any continuing resolution or budget bill must include taxpayer support for Planned Parenthood.

It seems Democrats firmly believe they can pin the blame on Republicans.

"If Republicans insist on inserting poison pill riders such as defunding Planned Parenthood, building a border wall, or starting a deportation force, they will be shutting down the government and delivering a severe blow to our economy," they wrote in their letter to McConnell.

Democrats believe, based on past experience, that the GOP leadership will be reluctant to allow the government to be shutdown, even though it would be over two of the biggest issues that got Republicans elected in the first place. Evangelicals who supported the president on both issues should be motivated to call their elected representatives in Washington, D.C., and urge them to stand firm.

