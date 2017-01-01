Iowa Congressman Under Fire for 'Mean Tweet'

U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) is under fire for making a comment on social media in defense of a Dutch politician. ( Reuters photo )

U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who was one of Sen. Ted Cruz's national campaign co-chairs during the 2016 presidential primary, is under fire for making "mean tweets" about immigration.

But were they really mean?

Sunday afternoon, the congressman who represents the conservative Northwest Iowa district in the House of Representatives shared a tweet from the conservative and anti-European Union "Voice of Europe" account, which shared a cartoon image of Dutch politician Geert Wilders and the comment, "Hundreds of Islamists shouting "Allahu Akbar" in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Wilders is right for over 10 years. #turkijerel." Along with the article, he tweeted the following comment:

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies.

The original post had to do with the Turkish riots in Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the Netherlands—"Turkije rel" means "Turkish riot" in Dutch. Wilders has opposed the immigration of millions of Muslims who have refused to assimilate into European culture in what many believe is a "jihad by migration."

Grave concern exists, with historical proof to back it up, that the same could happen in the U.S., prompting President Donald Trump's travel ban until his "extreme vetting" program can be implemented.The Islamic word for this is hijrah, which means "migration for the cause of Islam."

It's likely that's what King was referring to in his own comment.

Of course, former KKK leader David Duke, a virulent anti-Semite, had to jump on board, praising the post. That, in turn, prompted a slew of nastiness from the liberal mainstream media, exemplified by The Chicago Tribune's Rex Huppke, who wrote:

It's never easy to be a truth-teller, but as a white man I feel it necessary to say what many in this country are thinking: It's time to start deporting certain white men.

Not all of them, of course. Some are quite good.

But people like Iowa Rep. Steve King have got to go — for the good of our culture, our demographics and our civilization ...

Allow me to translate that from hate to English: "Somebody else's babies" means Muslim babies. "Our civilization" means white Christian civilization. "Restore" implies that said civilization has already been destroyed by the baby-having Muslims. And "our destiny" is just some generic white nationalist blah-blah.

Even quite a few weak-kneed Republicans felt the urge to blast King's comment. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush led that chorus by declaring the congressman's comment "doesn't reflect our shared history or values."

Never one to back down, however, King stood by his comment. Culture, he reminded CNN's Chris Cuomo, isn't about race—it's a way of life. And, in the U.S., our culture is based on the biblical values established by our Founding Fathers.

"You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else's babies," he said, noting he was paraphrasing a speech he's given many times in Europe. "You've got to keep your birth rate up, and that you need to teach your children your values.

"In doing so, you can grow your population, you can strengthen your culture, and you can strengthen your way of life."

